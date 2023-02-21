The following is the crime data report for the Rosamond area for the month of Jan. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100%.
1st – Grand Theft Auto Recovery – other Agency, 1000 block of Barrington Avenue, Petty Theft, 1500 block of Edwards Avenue, Vehicle Theft, 3200 block of Geri Court and Assist other Department, 2100 block of Westpark Drive.
2nd – Missing Person, 1100 block of Wrightwood Court.
3rd – Theft by Use of Access Card Information, 1800 block of Pengilley Avenue and Unauthorized Use of Personal Identification: Obtain Credit, 3400 block of 15th Street.
4th – Missing Person, 5900 block of Margaritha Lane and Vehicle Theft, 3100 block of Tardito Lane.
6th – Grand Theft, 1000 block of Heatherfield Avenue.
8th - Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 2900 block of Diamond Street.
10th - Vehicle Theft, 2500 block of Desert Street.
11th – Robbery, 2700 block of Sierra Hwy, Assault w/Firearm on Person, 3300 block of Discovery Way and Vehicle Theft, 3300 block of Voyager Street.
12th – Vehicle Theft, 1900 block of Jaime Way.
13th - Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol, Poplar Street.
15th - Vehicle Theft, 2300 block of Gable Street and Vehicle Theft, 1100 block of Heatherfield Avenue.
17th – Vehicle Theft, 2000 block of Rosamond Blvd and Burglary: 2nd Degree, 2900 block of Diamond Street.
19th – Drive while License Suspended/Revoked for Reckless Driving, Elm Street, Trespassing, 2700 block of 20th Street and Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 2300 block of Foxtail Street.
20th - Child Abduction: Deprive of Right of Custody or Visitation, 2700 block of 28th Street.
25th – Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 2000 block of Rosamond Blvd.
26th - Battery, 1100 block of Wrightwood Court.
27th - Battery on Person, 1100 block of Wrightwood Court, Vehicle Theft, 2000 block of Windbreak Drive, Willful Cruelty to Child, 1300 block of Rosamond Blvd, Violate Court Domestic Violence Order, 3300 block of Sierra Hwy and Vehicle Theft, 2500 block of Rosamond Blvd.
28th – Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 3300 block of 15th Street.
29th - Battery on Person, 3800 block of 20th Street, Vehicle Theft: Trailer, 1600 block of Rosamond Blvd and 2 calls for Missing Person, 3300 block of 15th Street.
30th - Found Property, 2100 block of 15th Street and Forged/Altered Vehicle Registration/Etc, 2500 block of Rosamond Blvd
31st - Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 2000 block of Markey Way and Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 1900 block of Elm Street
