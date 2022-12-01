KERN COUNTY, Calif. – Kern County Public Works, in partnership with Caltrans’ District 9, will be hosting a Clean California Tire Amnesty Day on Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until capacity is reached) for residents to drop off tires* FREE of charge at the following Kern County Disposal Sites:
Ridgecrest Landfill
3301 West Bowman Road, Ridgecrest, CA 93555
Boron Landfill
11400 Boron Avenue, Boron, CA 93516
Mojave-Rosamond Landfill
400 Silver Queen Road, Mojave, CA 93501
Tehachapi Landfill
12001 East Tehachapi Blvd., Tehachapi, CA 93561
Kern Valley Transfer Station
6092 Wulstein Avenue, Kernville, CA 93238
Here are a few guidelines to follow when transporting your tires to your nearest disposal site:
- Tires must have rims removed.
- Residential only. No commercial waste.
- No earthmover/oversized tires.
- To prevent litter, loads must be tarped for transport.
- *Per State Law, transport only 9 waste tires at a time.
For more information on household hazardous waste, collection events, and guidelines, visit us at www.kernpublicworks.com/hazardous-waste and follow us on Facebook @KernCountyPublicWorks.
