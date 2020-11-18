CALIFORNIA CITY — California City Police Chief Jon Walker has been vindicated following a Fair Political Practices Commission investigation related to a complaint filed by resident Tami Johnson in June.
The complaint alleged that failed to properly file a Form 700, or statement of economic interest, as required by California state law. Johnson's complaint claimed that Walker was connected to Fast Response Security prior to being hired as police chief at the start of 2020, and that he failed to disclose that income on his form.
The FPPC in its Oct. 27 letter states that the claim was disproven and promptly closed the case.
“The evidence does not indicate you have any reportable interests to disclose concerning Fast Response Security on your Assuming Office SEI,” the letter states.
Johnson's complaint had also been filed against Mayor Pro Tem Donald Parris and councilmembers Ron Smith and William Smith, all alleging corruption related to interfering in the city's cannabis business and failing to declare their financial interests.
The FPPC complaint is also being used as core part of two civil lawsuits filed by Grandma's Stash and M.A.C.C. Consulting after they were denied a delivery-only cannabis permit against the Parris, R. Smith and W. Smith, in addition to businessman Rick Jones, who owns Greenstone Cannabis and Fast Response Security.
Parris and R. Smith have denied the allegations of corruption or bribery. The FPPC cases against the councilmembers remains open as of Nov. 16.
