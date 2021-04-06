The following is a list of Boron area arrests and court appearances for the month of March according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department, other law enforcement agencies and the Kern County Superior Court; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
According to court records, 26-year old Hiroo Rodriguez appeared on March 2nd for a Pre-Trial Conference and Pre-Preliminary Hearing on the charges of 2 counts of Obstruct/Resist/Delay Public/Peace Officer/EMT, Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury, Assault on Person w/Force – Great Bodily Injury (dismissed), Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant and False Imprisonment (dismissed) where he pled No Contest; he appeared for Sentencing on March 30th and received a total sentence of 1 year 101 days in jail w/101 days credit for time served, fined a total of $1,645 and place on Summary Probation for 3 years and Formal Probation for 2 years; Rodriguez is scheduled to be released from custody on or before Aug. 6th.
According to court records, 31-year old Subrina McCraw appeared on March 4th for a continued Pre-Revocation and Set Revocation Hearing Date, Pre-Trial Conference and Pre-Preliminary Hearing and Set Preliminary Hearing Date on the charges of Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia (pled No Contest), Possess Controlled Substance (dismissed), Bring Controlled Substance/Etc into Prison/Jail/Etc (dismissed), Shoplifting (pled No Contest) and ***USE HS 11377(A)>MISD>2020***(Possess Controlled Substance (pled No Contest); she was sentenced to a total of 20 days in jail w/20 days time served, fined $611 and placed on Summary Probation for 3 years and has since been released from custody.
According to court records, 22-year old Essence Perkins appeared on March 3rd for a continued Pre-Trial Conference on the charge of Obstruct/Resist/Delay Public/Peace Officer/EMT, Vandalism>Damage $400 or More less than $5,000 and Vandalism: less than $400; all charges were dismissed.
24-year old Taylor Hernandez was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on March 5th on Suspicion of Grand Theft.
45-year old Celicia T. Allen was arrested by Mojave CHP on March 5th on Suspicion of Hit and Run Resulting in Property Damage, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs, Excessive Blood Alcohol and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
41-year old Tawny Rodden was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on March 8th on Suspicion of Shoplifting.
According to court records, 32-year old Brandon Bohl appeared on March 9th for a Hearing on Report – PC 1368 (Mental Competency Hearing) on the charges of Disorderly Conduct: Drugs, Obstruct/Resist/Delay Public/Peace Officer/EMT (pled No Contest on Feb. 9th), Trespass: Occupy Property w/out Consent, Fight/Challenge Fight Public Place and Threaten w/Intent to Terrorize; all were continued until April 6th.
According to court records, 39-year old Rocky Daggy, 49-year old James Floyd and 42-year old Earl Fourdyce appeared on March 9th for Sentencing on the charge of Assault on Person w/Force – Great Bodily Injury (pled No Contest on Feb. 3rd); Fourdyce also appeared for Sentencing on Violation of Mandatory Supervision for Transport/Etc Controlled Substance and Violation of Post Release Supervision (pled Guilty on Feb. 3rd); all were continued until April 6th. Fourdyce also appeared on March 16th for a continued Status Conference and Set Preliminary Hearing Date on the charges of Possession of Firearm by a Felon (OLD CODE 12021(A)(1), Possess Ammunition Person Prohibited Owning/Possess Firearm, Possess Controlled Substance while Armed w/Loaded Firearm, Possess Controlled Substance for Sale and Possess/Purchase for Sale Narcotic/Controlled Substance which was also continued until April 6th.
According to court records, 24-year old Albert Rodriguez appeared on March 9th for a continued Pre-Preliminary Hearing and Set Preliminary Hearing Date on the charge of Accessory where he pled No Contest; he was sentenced to 45 days in jail w/12 days credit for time served, fined $570 and placed on Summary Probation for 1 year and has since been released from custody.
22-year old Kenrick Miller was arrested on March 10th on Suspicion of Child Endangerment; he appeared on March 12th for a Felony Arraignment on the charges of Willful Cruelty to Child (NEW EFFECT. 4/12), Assault on Person w/Force – Great Bodily Injury and Battery on Person then on March 19th and 24th for a Pre-Preliminary Hearing where he pled No Contest to Battery on Person (other charges dismissed). Miller received a sentence of 29 days in jail w/29 days credit for time served, fined $570 and placed on Summary Probation for 1 year and has since been released from custody.
33-year old Kela Noel Moore was arrested on March 13th on Suspicion of Attempted Violation of Child Custody Decree.
44-year old Michael McClendon was arrested on March 13th on Suspicion of Conspiracy to Commit a Crime and Attempted Violation of Child Custody Decree.
According to court records, 47-year old Lisa Michelle Bohl appeared on March 15th for a continued Readiness Hearing and Pre-Revocation/Set Revocation Hearing Date on the charges of Threaten w/Intent to Terrorize (pled No Contest on July 20, 2018 and sentenced to 1 year in jail w/435 days credit, fined $370 and placed on Formal Probation for 3 years) and Assault on Person w/Force – Great Bodily Injury which was continued until May 13th with a Formal Revocation Hearing set for May 24th.
According to court records, 37-year old Michael Hopkins appeared on March 15th and March 22nd, for a continued Jury Trial on the charges of 3 counts of Sexual Intercourse or Sodomy w/Child 10 Years or Younger, 3 counts of Oral Copulation or Sexual Penetration of a Child 10 or Younger, Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child, Sodomy w/Child Under 14 Years Old; Defendant 10 Years or Older, Oral Copulation w/Person Under 14 Years/Etc and (USE >2012) Sexual Penetration: Foreign Object/Etc: Victim Under 14; a Reset Trial Date is scheduled for April 19th.
According to court records, 27-year old Juanita Delgado Jauregui appeared on March 25th for a continued Pre-Preliminary and Set Preliminary Hearing Date on the charges of Assault w/Deadly Weapon other than Firearm/Great Bodily Injury – Force – Personal Use, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant (NEW EFF 4/12) and Willful Cruelty to Child which was continued again until April 1st.
According to court records, 49-year old Jonathan Perkins was scheduled to appear on March 15th, 16th and 17th for a Return on B/W: Fail to Appear Arraignment on the charge of Exhibit Deadly Weapon other than Firearm, Petty Theft, Trespass: Occupy Property w/out Consent, Trespass: Obstruct/Etc Business Operations/Etc, Obstruct/Resist/Delay Public/Peace Officer/EMT, Trespass: Refuse to Leave Property, 2 counts of (***USE HS 11377(a)>MISD>2020***) Possess Controlled Substance, 2 counts of Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, and Trespass: Railroad Property; a Hearing on Report – PC 1368 (mental competency hearing) was held on March 30th and continued until April 20th.
According to court records, 30-year old Hugo Cruz appeared on March 16th for a continued Pre-Preliminary and Set Preliminary Hearing Date on the charges of 6 counts of Possession of Firearm by a Felon (OLD CODE 12021(A)(1), Possess Ammunition Persons Prohibited Owning/Possess Firearm, Carry Stolen Loaded Firearm and Carrying a Loaded Firearm which was continued again until April 27th.
42-year old Jamie Gonzalez was arrested in Los Angeles County (Los Angeles Police) on March 20th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance.
55-year old Christopher L. Hurtz was arrested by Mojave CHP on March 22nd on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance for Sale and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
44-year old Justin Clements was arrested by Mojave CHP on March 22nd on Suspicion of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
According to court records, 33-year old Donald John Breach was scheduled to appear on March 29th for a continued Pre-Trial Conference and Return on B/W: Fail to Appear for Pre-Trial Conference on the charges of Shoplifting, Drive While License Suspended/Revoked and Unregistered Vehicle.
According to court records, 35-year old Isaac Joaquin Chavez appeared on March 29th for a continued Pre-Preliminary and Set Preliminary Hearing Date on the charges of Threaten w/Intent to Terrorize, Carry Loaded Firearm w/out Registration, Possess/Manufacture/Sell Dangerous Weapon/Short-Barreled Rifle/Shotgun, Manufacture/Sale/Possess/Etc Large Capacity Magazine and Carrying a Loaded Firearm which was continued again until April 30th, Chavez remains free on $75,000 bail.
