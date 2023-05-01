Mine Incident

KEVIN OSTRINSKI
MOJAVE, Calif., Sunday just before 2:00 p.m. Kern County firefighters were dispatched to reports of a person trapped in a mineshaft. Upon arrival, a single person was located down a mineshaft, approximately 30 feet, in full climbing gear and tied off with ropes. After entering the mineshaft the person had become too tired to climb back to the surface.
Firefighters first worked to secure the person with a safety line, which was lowered to the person to attach to their harness. With the person secured to a safety line firefighters constructed a rope rescue system to carefully lift the person out. Once lifted out of the mineshaft, ambulance personnel on scene completed a patient assessment.
