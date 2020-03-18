On March 17 at about 7:30 pm, officers with the Tehachapi Police Department were dispatched to an armed robbery in progress at the AT&T store located in the 600 Block of Tucker Road.
Officers discovered that two suspects armed with handguns had entered the store and demanded the employee open the cash register and the safe. One of the suspects struck the employee on the side of the face with the handgun causing a laceration to the employees’ left eye. The suspects obtained an undisclosed amount of currency and fled the store on foot.
As the suspects reached the parking area, they encountered an occupied Ford F-350 truck where they forced the occupants from the truck at gunpoint. One suspect fled the scene in the stolen truck and the other suspect fled the scene in an unknown colored SUV.
The stolen truck is described as a 2015 Ford F-350, White in color, Ca. License: 47313V1 with “Union Engineering” decals on the doors.
The suspects are described as:
Suspect #1 - Black male adult, approximately 5’8” tall, wearing a dark hooded sweater, dark colored jeans, and a bandanna covering his face.
Suspect #2 - Black male adult, approximately 6’0” tall, stocky build, wearing a dark hooded sweater, light colored sweatpants and a bandanna covering his face.
Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the Tehachapi Police Department at 661-822-2222. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at http://www.liveuptehachapi.com/index.aspx?nid=29
