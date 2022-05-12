MOJAVE - The new Mojave Community Queens for 2022 were crowned on the night of May 1, 2022 in Mojave; pageant director Cheryl Gonzalez named the new royalty as the 2020/2021 community queens took their final walk across the stage.
"To our 2020/21 Mojave Community Queens, Kyla, Katie, Jenna and Isa; thank you for a wonderful 2 years of service. You were amazing representatives and we'll miss you all dearly. Please, know that your Mojave Pageant family will always be cheering for you, no matter where your future takes you" Gonzalez said.
The 2022 Mojave Community Queens are: Miss Mojave Vanessa Carter, Teen Miss Mojave Olivia McAndrew, Junior Miss Mojave Addison Hutchinson, Young Miss Mojave Caylee Cook, Little Miss Mojave Kyla Cambaliza and Tiny Miss Mojave Marielena Hernandez.
The Mojave Desert News would like to congratulate the 2022 Mojave Community Queens and say farewell to the 2020/2021 Mojave Community Queens; thank you all for your community spirit and service and best wishes to all.
