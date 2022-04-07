BORON - Rio-Tinto Borates & Lithium held a special event commemorating 150 years of U.S. Borax. The birthday celebration was held on Friday, March 25th at the Twenty Mule Team Museum in downtown Boron from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and open to the public; volunteers from Rio-Tinto, the Twenty Mule Team Museum, Boron Jr. Sr. High School and the community were busy during the couple of days prior readying the grounds of the museum, moving displays inside for attendees, cleaning and weeding the outside grounds and making a parking area for visiting guests west of the Boron Aerospace Museum; to everyone's surprise, the weather couldn't have been more perfect.
Kern County 2nd District Supervisor Zack Scrivner, Rio-Tinto Borates Community Affairs Manager Marybeth Garrison, Calif. 36th District Assemblyman Tom Lackey (a former Boron resident) and other distinguished guests as well as community members and retirees started arriving for the big event well in advance to take advantage of the sites and sounds of yester-year. Many retirees still live in the Boron area although some came from out of town and out of state; meeting old friends and co-workers as well as making new friends and catching up on old times when they worked together at the mine. An outdoor cafe was set up and a catering food truck was parked in the west area of the museum; lunch tickets were handed out to everyone so they could enjoy a catered lunch which consisted of either hamburger, cheeseburger or hot dog with coleslaw and fries; bottled water was also available and lunch was served by several volunteer students from Boron Jr. Sr. High School and their student advisor Beth Davis.
Marybeth Garrison (MB as she is known to co-worker and folks close to her) opened the celebration with a big "HAPPY BIRTHDAY U.S. BORAX" then told the story of the history of the company and its roots. Unbeknownst to all; the grandson of Marion Francis Smith (the person responsible for the founding of U.S. Borax) was among the attendees and when MB introduced him, he stood up and was given a standing ovation for being a decedent of the founder; MB continued on, recognizing retirees, current employees and dignitaries such as Calif. 36th District Assemblyman Tom Lackey, Kern County 2nd District Supervisor Zack Scrivner and his field representative Laura Lynne Wyatt, Rio-Tinto acting General Manager Ryan, Calif. Congressman Kevin McCarthy's field representative Perry Finzo, U.S. Borax #1 Mule (54-years of employment with the company) Ron Roquemore and Calif. Energy Commission Chairman David Hochshold. MB also recognized and thanked the Twenty Mule Team Museum docents and Rio-Tinto Borates employees and community volunteers for all their hard work during the week prior to get the event and the museum in tip top shape for the big day as well as the big day itself.
After all the introductions, Marybeth continued on with the presentation of a few awards and citations; Calif. 36th District Assemblyman Tom Lackey presented Marybeth with a resolution from Calif. State Senator Shannon Grove (who couldn't make it to the big day) recognizing 150 years of U.S. Borax, and the Assemblyman did the same from his district; Congressman Kevin McCarthy couldn't make the celebration either so his field representative Perry Finzon presented Marybeth with a Congressional Resolution recognizing the 150th birthday of U.S. Borax. Kern County 2nd District Supervisor and chairman of the Kern County Board of Supervisors Zack Scrivner presented a recognition certificate to Marybeth for the 150th birthday of U.S. Borax; Mr. Scrivner also presented Boron resident Jerry Gallegos with a certificate recognizing him as District 2 Constituent of the Year (story in another issue). Marybeth wasn't done yet; she presented Jerry with a plague recognizing his 39 years of service as a U.S. Borax employee and Rio-Tinto Borates acting General Manager Ryan presented Jerry with a check for $5,000 for the Twenty Mule Team Museum.
After all the presentations, it was time to "blow out the candles" on the birthday cake; Marybeth led all in attendance in singing "Happy Birthday" to U.S. Borax, then with the help of acting General Manager of Rio-Tinto Borates Ryan and another employee, the three candles with "1-5-0" were lit then blown out; marking the official birthday of U.S. Borax.
Marybeth then called upon acting General Manager Ryan to give closing remarks. "Thank you all for coming to celebrate with us today; I especially want to acknowledge our #1 Mule Ron Roquemore, the ancestor of our founder Don Nicholls, State Assemblyman Tom Lackey and Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner as well as Kevin McCarthy's field rep. Perry Finzon and Calif. Energy Commission Chairman David Hochshold. Thanks for joining us to celebrate this important milestone". Ryan went on to say, "And finally, the 20 Mule Team Museum; who opened their doors for us for this birthday party without reservation or cost and we appreciate the museum's pride in the town and the legacy of our brand. We know there are more restoration projects on their "to-do-list" and so, as a gesture of gratitude, we want to say thank you with a check for $5,000 to help them accomplish their goals. I'm looking forward to getting to know all of you a little better throughout the coming year; please, enjoy the rest of your day and be safe driving home".
The Mojave Desert News wishes a very HAPPY 150TH BIRTHDAY to U.S. Borax and we hope to continue the relationship between the company, the mine and the community in which we serve.
