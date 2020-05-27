BAKERSFIELD – A Boron resident and Instructional Assistant at Boron Jr. Sr. High School was one of four school employees around the county to be named Classified Employee of the Year after she was nominated by the Muroc Joint Unified School District. The announcement came on May 22nd.
Mrs. Patty Garcia of Boron received notice of the Para-Educator and Instructional Assistance Award from Mary C. Barlow who is the Kern County Superintendent of Schools for 2020. Mrs. Garcia is an Instructional Assistant at Boron Jr. Sr. High School and has worked for the Muroc Joint Unified School District for approximately 26 years; she and her husband both are graduates of Boron High School.
According to her nomination, Mrs. Garcia has developed a rapport with students that serves to motivate them to be successful and is respected for her integrity, compassion and moral character. She is a team player who consistently goes above and beyond to ensure students succeed.
The other three honorees are: Frances Carbajal received the Support Services and Security award and she is from the Lamont Elementary School District where she works as a Licensed Vocational Nurse for Lamont Elementary School, Katrina Sandoval received her award for Transportation and is a bus driver with the Delano Joint Union High School District and Jill Turner received her award for Office and Technical; she is a Office Secretary with the Fruitvale School District and is employed at Quailwood Elementary School.
In March of this year, all Kern County school districts nominated exemplary employees in six categories designated by the California Department of Education. The categories are: Child Nutrition, Maintenance, Operations and Facilities, Office and Technical, Para-Educator and Instructional Assistance, Support Services and Security and Transportation then a panel of judges from the Kern County Superintendent of Schools selected an honoree from each of the categories to be considered for recognition by the California Department of Education as one of the State Classified Employees of the Year. Congratulations to Mrs. Patty Garcia on her Kern County Superintendent of Schools honor and we wish her Good Luck in her future.
