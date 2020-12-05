BAKERSFIELD — Kern County, along with the rest of the San Joaquin Valley area, will be affected by Gov. Gavin Newsom's new stay-at-home order on Sunday at 11:59 p.m., according to Kern County Public Health. The step comes as the region's intensive care unit capacity fell below 15%, a metric outlined by the governor on Thursday.
According to California Department of Public Health, the region's ICU capacity was at 14.1%, with the lowest hitting Southern California region at 13.1%.
This latest stay-at-home order comes as number of COVID-19 infections hit a third wave in the state, sending infection rates sky-rocketing.
Under the governor's new mandate, the regional stay-at-home order requires the closure of:
• Indoor and outdoor playgrounds
• Indoor recreational facilities
• Hair salons and barbershops
• Personal care services
• Museums and zoos
• Movie theaters
•Wineries, bars, breweries and distilleries
• Family entertainment centers
• Card rooms and satellite wagering
• Limited services
• Live audience sports
• Amusement parks
Restaurants and eateries must return to delivery or take-out services only. Retail and shopping centers will have to reduce capacity to 20% with no eating or drinking inside. Churches and other places of worship will be required to conduct outdoor services only.
Outside recreational facilities will not be able to accommodate overnight camping and will prohibit the sale of food, drink or alcohol. Hotels will only be allowed to be open to support critical infrastructure only.
Offices will be encouraged to conduct remote work except for critical infrastructure sectors where remote work isn't possible.
The stay-at-home order is expected to last at least three weeks, but only if the region's ICU capacity is projected to reach or go beyond the a 15% capacity for the following four weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.