CALIF. CITY – The East Kern Health Care District held their first meeting of July on the evening of July 5th just after 5pm.
After the meeting was called to order, the Pledge and roll call, director Richard Macedonio motioned and director Lois Peralta seconded to approve the agenda as presented; motion passed.
Under Public Comments – none were given at this time.
Under Public Presentations/Community Announcements – the 4th of July celebration at Central Park went very well with a lot of people in attendance; Plane Crazy Saturday to be held on July 15th at the Mojave Air and Space Port from 10am-2pm. A guest speaker will give a presentation at 11am inside the board room just off the Voyager Restaurant; Mothers of Mojave are having a Summer Youth Jam on Saturday, July 22nd at the Strata Center from 12 noon to 7pm.
Under Consent Calendar – President Karen Macedonio announced that a 4th vendor has been selected and will be added to the vendor checks; a motion by director Richard Macedonio and second by director LaMiya Patrick was heard to approve the following items: CC1; Vendor Checks, ACH Payments and Debit Card Payments and CC2; minutes from June 20th meeting, motion passed with corrections.
Under Continued Business – counsel Alex Lemieux continued to explain the situation as far as the update to the Conflict of Interest pertaining to form 700 that the directors need to update every year; the board decided to table this item until the next meeting, CB2; a motion by director LaMiya Patrick and second by director Lois Peralta was heard to approve Crossbow Electric to repair or replace at total of 13 light bulbs on the N. Loop property; motion carried, CB3; President Karen Macedonio updated the board on the Mandated Compliance SB1383 concerning trash/recycle/organic bins on district property. She stated that its half completed with 1 trash container, 1 recycle container and 1 organic container; the board decided to bring this item back at the next meeting, CB4; SDRMA Insurance Claim #8980 dated Feb. 16, 2022, President Karen Macedonio stated that a conference call was done between counsel Alex, herself and the company concerning the 1st claim and the company is working with the district, no action was taken on this item, CB5; Quad Healthcare Consortium, President Karen Macedonio stated that the contract is being worked out and hopefully finalized on or before July 19th; no action taken on this item, CB6; Kern County EOS Hazard Mitigation Plan Update; the board held discussion concerning this item and counsel Alex stated that the board would need to go through the Kern County Board of Supervisors on this item, they decided to bring this item back at the next meeting for further discussion.
Under New Business – NB1; Request for Excused Absence for Director LaMiya Patrick; director LaMiya Patrick attended via remote citing the original Brown Act and stated that she’s working on her work schedule where she’ll be able to attend remotely; she also stated that she is not asking for an excused absence.
Under Director Updates – none were given at this time.
Under President’s Comments – none were given at this time.
Under Staff Updates – director BJ Lindsay was absent, so no updates were given at this time.
Under Facilities Update – director Richard Macedonio reported that the district hired a new person to maintain the grounds at Bay Street, the same person will continue to maintain the grounds on N. Loop and he contacted Fence Masters concerning installing fencing and gates around the trash bin areas.
Under Future Agenda Items – director LaMiya Patrick mentioned that the district may need new ID and business cards, she’s also checking on CPR and First Aid training from Ridgecrest Regional Hospital. Counsel Alex mentioned that due to a potential conflict of interest, director Patrick may need to recuse herself from this.
Under Director Comments/AB1234 Reports – no reports were given at this time and President Karen Macedonio announced that the next meeting will be held on July 18th.
After all the business was taken care of; director Richard Macedonio motioned and director LaMiya Patrick seconded to adjourn the meeting just after 6pm; motion passed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.