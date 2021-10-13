** Media Release from Jon Lifquist Kern County Assessor- Recorder**
Secured property tax bills, typically sent out by the Tax-collector between September and October are, by law, mailed to the owner of record as of January 1. Because this system invites confusion for recent buyers and sellers, the Tax-collector sends out a duplicate tax bill to the new owner of record if notified of a post-January transfer. Though records are never fully up to date, this system allows notice to most new property owners of an impending tax bill.
Owners of recently purchased real estate should be aware that due to turnover, staff shortages and COVID related issues, the Assessor’s Office is behind in processing recent deeds, and some new property owners may not receive a duplicate copy of their new tax bill timely for the first installment payment. Owners whose property taxes are paid through an impound account can rely on their financial institution to request a copy of the tax bill, but if you are an owner of a recently purchased property and your taxes are not paid through your bank or financial institution, you will want to request a duplicate copy of the tax bill if you do not receive a copy in the mail.
The Assessor regrets any inconvenience this may cause. Please call the Assessor’s Office at (661) 868-3485 if you have any questions regarding a recent property transfer.
