CALIFORNIA CITY — The total combined amount to locate two missing boys, Orrin and Orson West, increased to $80,000 after the children's adoptive extended family offered its own reward.
The West family on Monday has put of $30,000, on top of what has already been offered by local businesses.
"It has been another grueling week with no major leads or breaks. We, the extended family, are offering a $30,000 Reward for information that will lead to the return of the boys," the West family posted in a statement on Medium.com on Monday. "This reward is in addition to the previously announced rewards which all combined totals $80,000 for anyone who has information that will lead us to the boys."
Rick Jones, co-owner of GreenStone Dispensary and Preferred Towing, has offered a combined $20,000 between the two businesses for information leading to finding the two boys. Murphy's Pool and Spa has promised an additional $5,000.
The California City city council also approved $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the boys' arrest.
The West family stated the offer was not a GoFundMe campaign or attempt to raise money.
"We ask that you do not give to individuals who have already attempted to profit off of this horrendous situation involving six innocent children," the statement reads. "Again, we are not asking for money — we only want the boys found. If you want to give please contact officials in California City, California and Bakersfield, California who are leading aspects of the investigation — they may have needs that can be supported financially by the general public. This reward is being funded directly by our family."
Orrin, 4, and Orson West, 3, were reported missing Dec. 21 from their California City home in the 10700 block of Aspen Avenue. The adoptive parents, Trezell and Jacqueline West, reported them missing after they last saw them playing in the back yard.
Numerous searches were conducted by police and community members since they were reported missing. California City Police Department and other agencies have been investigating the incident, including conducting a few searches of the adoptive parents' California City home as part of the procedure. Also, part of the procedure, according to CCPD Chief Jon Walker, the couple's other four children were taken into protective custody pending the investigation.
Walker, in a Dec. 29 news conference, said he foul play is suspected, but the investigation has not revealed any named suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call CCPD at 760-373-8606. The Bakersfield Police Department can be reached at 661-327-7111.
