CALIF. CITY – A Calif. City man is in custody following a probation search; the incident occurred in the 9200 block of Catalpa Avenue.
According to a Calif. City Police Department press release, officers were sent to a residence near the 9200 block of Catalpa Avenue to serve a probation search warrant after learning that Theodore Glen Maze was wanted on 2 active warrants and was possibly armed. When officers arrived, they located Maze; officers also claimed that Maze was making threats to “kill law enforcement officers if he was contacted”.
Maze was taken into custody without incident for the outstanding warrants; he was also arrested on suspicion of Felon in Possession of Ammunition, Possession of Illegal Drugs and Possession of Stolen Vehicles; during the search, officers also discovered that Maze was in possession of live ammunition, “suspected illegal narcotics” and 2 stolen motorcycles.
He was taken to the Kern County Sheriff’s Central Receiving Facility in Bakersfield where he will be held until he appears in a court of law.
