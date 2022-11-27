The following is the crime data report for the Tehachapi area for the month of Oct. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100%.
3rd - Missing Person, 21600 block of Sunnybrook Drive.
4th - Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 16500 block of Highline Road.
6th - Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol, 21400 block of Golden Hills Blvd
7th – Vehicle Theft, 20600 block of Woodford/Tehachapi Road.
11th – Burglary: 2nd Degree, 20700 block of South Street.
13th - Vehicle Theft, 21100 block of Santa Barbara Drive.
14th – 2 calls for Battery, 22100 block of Mariposa Road.
16th - Possession/Concealing Dirk or Dagger, McCarthy Drive and Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, 19600 block of Water Canyon Road.
17th – Assist other Department, 20100 block of Backes Lane.
19th - Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 21200 block of Madre Street.
20th - Vehicle Theft, 20800 block of South Street.
23rd - Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 21000 block of Santa Barbara Drive.
25th - Unlawful Use of Personal Identification, 19500 block of Banducci Road.
26th – Battery on Person, 21200 block of Golden Hills Blvd.
29th - Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 19600 block of Moon Drive.
30th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 21300 block of Shirley Drive
.
