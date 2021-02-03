The following is a list of California City area arrests for the month of January according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
60-year old Anthony Benson was arrested on Jan. 4th on Suspicion of Prevent/Dissuade Witness/Victim from Testifying and Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse.
37-year old Jonthon Green was arrested on Jan. 5th on Suspicion of Drive While License Suspended; he was arrested again on Jan. 6th on Suspicion of Drive While License Suspended, Fail to Provide Evidence of Financial Responsibility and Smog Device Missing or Modified.
28-year old Shakazulu Moore was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on Jan. 5th on Suspicion of Possess Forged Drivers License or I.D.
39-year old Bernard Diaz Cisneros was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on Jan. 5th on Suspicion of Possess Forged Drivers License or I.D.
45-year old Charles Cunningham was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on Jan. 7th on Suspicion of Unspecified Charges.
26-year old Anisa Ellia Anderson was arrested in San Bernardino County (Chino Police) on Jan. 13th on Suspicion of Vandalism: $5,000 or More and Discharge BB Device in Grossly Negligent Manner.
41-year old Yoselandia A. Tejeda-Abad was arrested by Mojave CHP on Jan. 13th on Suspicion of Hit and Run Resulting in Property Damage.
31-year old Brandon Jones was arrested by Mojave CHP on Jan. 23rd on Suspicion of WARRANT: Warrants or Holds Only.
27-year old Hector Salazar was arrested in Los Angeles County (Los Angeles Police) on Jan. 27th on Suspicion of Carrying Loaded Firearm on Person or in Vehicle While in Public Place.
25-year old Harold Mollet was arrested in Los Angeles County (Los Angeles Police) on Jan. 28th on Suspicion of Robbery.
