While researching the history and story of Francis Marion Smith, (also known as the Borax King), I came across some interesting information concerning the Tonopah and Tidewater Railroad which he founded. The following is what I found according to Wikipedia, UNLV libraries.edu: TONOPAH AND TIDEWATER RAILROAD, the Tonopah and Tidewater Railroad Historical Society, the Goldfield Historical Society, the Tonopah and Tidewater song written by Walt Richards and Paula Strong, Borax Pioneer: Francis Marion Smith by George H. Hildebrand and Railroads of Nevada and Eastern California Volume II by David F. Myrick.
The Tonopah and Tidewater Railroad was a former Class 2 railroad that served Eastern California and Southwestern Nevada. The railroad was built mainly to haul borax from Francis Marion Smith’s Pacific Coast Borax Company mines located just east of Death Valley; but it also hauled lead, clay, feldspar, passengers and general goods across the desert to a connection with the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railroad at Ludlow, California and to the Los Angeles and Salt Lake Railroad which was later named the Union Pacific Railroad at Crucero, California. The railroad was originally intended to run from Tonopah, Nevada to San Diego, California but never made it to either on its own rails; it was famous for being the last of the three railroads built across the Death Valley region, outlasting them by over 30 years providing dedicated and reliable service to the desert residents. The railroad operated from 1907 to 1940 when it suspended operations due to lack of profitable traffic. The rails were taken up in 1943 for use in World War II and the company itself was officially abandoned by 1946. Parts of the Tonopah and Tidewater Railroad route runs through the Death Valley National Park and certain sections of it have been made into hiking trails for tourist's; other parts of the route are easily accessible to off roaders and much of the former railroad bed parallels California State Route 127 between Baker and Death Valley Junction CA.
Francis Marion Smith was one of California’s most successful entrepreneurs and mining tycoons; by 1901, Mr. Smith started searching some old borax claims located in the Black Mountains just east of Death Valley located near the Lila C. Mine and about 135 miles from the nearest railhead of Ivanpah, California on the Santa Fe. In order to bring borax out from this remote location, Mr. Smith tried to use an old steam tractor to haul the ore, but it wasn’t suited for the harsh desert conditions and was quickly taken out of service. Mr. Smith then considered the idea of building a railroad from the nearest point possible on the Santa Fe to connect the Lila C. to the most intermediate route to his refineries at Alameda, California and Bayonne, New Jersey; he also hoped of extending the railroad towards Tonopah, Nevada because during this time, there was a great deal of gold and silver mining going on in the region. In 1904, Mr. Smith incorporated the Tonopah and Tidewater Railroad in New Jersey with him as President and his associates Dewitt Van Buskirk as Vice President, C.B. Zabriskie as Secretary-Treasurer and John Ryan as Superintendent and General Manager.
In 1905, Mr. Smith sent crews to the Las Vegas area to begin construction of the Tonopah and Tidewater Railroad; work began in May and by mid-July, about 12 miles of roadbed was graded however, a man by the name of William Clark tried to discourage Mr. Smith from building his railroad by doing anything from raising rates for construction materials to consolidating the Nevada Rapid Transit Company and building an auto road from Las Vegas to Beatty. Mr. Smith tried several times to contact Mr. Clark who was avoiding Mr. Smith in Paris and despite his disappointment, Mr. Smith went to the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railroad to propose that they use their stop at Ludlow as the new Tonopah and Tidewater Railroad terminus. Mr. Smith saw this as the perfect “get-back” at Mr. Clark’s double-cross because Clark and Santa Fe were in competition with one another. Mr. Smith also saw that building north of Ludlow would bring more business opportunities to the T&T to profit from as there were plenty of mines in the area where the railroad was planned to be built. Mr. Smith sold all of his Las Vegas railroad work to Mr. Clark and started building the T&T with new construction material provided the Santa Fe. The crews eventually reached Crucero, California in 1906 where they had to cross over the mainline of the Los Angeles and Salt Lake Railroad; an agreement was written by the T&T and the LA&SL to use Crucero as an interchange and crossover point between the two railroads but it didn’t entirely suit either party so they eventually came to a mutual agreement and the T&T construction crews pushed further north.
The T&T was in a better position to be more profitable once it crossed through the Amargosa Canyon (it took 3-years and thousand heads of mules to get the job done) than the Las Vegas and Tonopah Railroad and in 1908, it merged with the Bullfrog Goldfield Railroad to reach Goldfield connecting to Tonopah by way of the Tonopah and Goldfield Railroad; passengers preferred the T&T over the LV&T because it was 100 miles shorter than it took to get to Los Angeles. By the time World War I broke out, the Las Vegas and Tonopah Railroad was in a bad state and the United States Railroad Administration took over the Tonopah and Tidewater and the Las Vegas and Tonopah Railroad then deemed the latter as an unnecessary route and had the LV&T taken up for scrap in 1918; by this time, the Lila C. Mine had run dry and the T&T filed to extend their branchline to the new mines at Ryan, California however, with their mounting debt of over $4.4 million, they were denied to do so by the ICC (Interstate Commerce Commission) and instead, Pacific Coast Borax organized a new railroad; the 3-foot gauge Death Valley Railroad to haul the ore from Ryan to the T&T at Death Valley Junction. By 1927, Pacific Borax Company had moved their mining operations to Boron, California which is located 80 miles away from Death Valley and the Tonopah and Tidewater had to resort to hauling lead from Tecopa, feldspar and clay from Bradford Siding just north of Death Valley Junction along with gypsum, talc and general goods; without the borax mine, the T&T only showed profit for about 4-years before finances dropped sharply. The Bullfrog Goldfield Railroad was abandoned by 1928 severing T&T’s rail link with Goldfield and Tonopah which forced the railroad to cut back its tracks to Beatty. The railroad tried to campaign tourism in Death Valley in order to stay alive, but the Great Depression severely crippled the tourism trade for the T&T and people began to use automobiles to get to and from the valley and by 1935, the “Tired and Tardy” (which the railroad became known as) was over $5 million in debt.
As early as 1938; abandonment filings with the Interstate Commerce Commission were applied by the T&T and many protests were made by the local businesses that relied on the railroad for their very existence; the ICC eventually approved the applications for abandonment by 1940. The railroad laid in submission for a while in hopes of reopening to better traffic but when the United States entered World War II in 1941, all of the T&T rails and equipment were relinquished by the War Department for use in Europe and it took nearly a year for Sharp and Fellows Inc. to remove the entire railway between Ludlow and Beatty leaving the old track bed behind as well as the few ties in the lonely desert; much of the salvageable wood from ties and bridges were used to build a few structures like the Apple Valley Inn which is in Apple Valley and the El Rancho Motel in Barstow. A few buildings in the Tecopa, California along with the facilities for the hot springs were also built from old T&T railroad ties; many of them built by Harry Rosenberg Sr. who was a section gang foreman for the railroad from 1927 until its abandonment in 1943, other than that, only boxcar #129, flatcar #205, caboose #402, coach chair car #30, outfit diner car #506, a hand car and a gas-driven rail car #99 still exist today. Whatever else remains of the once great desert railroad is now scattered across many museums and private collections located in the Mojave Desert.
The Tonopah and Tidewater Railroad Historical Society was formed in 2015 with the intent of preserving the history of the old desert railroad and to build a scale layout of its running between Ludlow and Death Valley Junction. The museum was formerly based in the Amargosa Opera House and Hotel located in Death Valley Junction but has since moved to Goldfield, Nevada. A model of the railroad is currently not operating and a proper location the host it is being searched for.
