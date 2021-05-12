The Boron Ladycats Softball team took on Big Bear in windy conditions on May 4th and won by a final score of 12-2 in 5 innings; then on May 6th both Bobcat teams took on the Bishop Union Broncos only to come away with losses. The Bobcats lost their baseball game by a final score of 16-9 in 7 innings and the softball team lost their game by a final score of 8-0 in 5 innings. The Bobcats hosted the Trona Tornadoes on May 8th (Saturday game) and the Ladycats traveled to Desert to take on the Scorpions on May 13th; scores and stats in our next report.
The Desert Scorpions hosted Mammoth on May 3rd and came away with a win by a final score of 34-6 then traveled to Rosamond to play the Runners on May 7th; the Scorpions are set to play Boron at home on May 13th; scores and stats in our next report.
The Rosamond Runners Baseball team hosted a non conference game against the Delano Tigers on May 3rd where they came away with a win by a final score of 10-0 in 6 innings while the Runners Softball team also played the Tigers and won their game by a final score of 19-2 in 6 innings. The Runners baseball and softball teams then took on the Lone Pine Eagles on May 6th where the baseball team won by forfeit by a final score of 7-0 and the softball team came away from their game by a final score of 14-9 in 7 innings. The Runners baseball team hosted Mammoth on May 10th while the softball team hosted Desert on May 7th; scores and stats in our next report.
The Tehachapi Warriors baseball team hosted the Taft Wildcats on May 5th and came away with a win by a final score of 15-7 in 7 innings then played McFarland on May 7th in a non league game at home. The Warriors Softball team hosted Paraclete on May 12th; scores and stats in our next report.
