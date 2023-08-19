The following is the crime data report for the Mojave area for the month of July according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100%.
1st – Battery on Person, 15600 block of M Street
2nd Burglary: 1st Degree, 50th Street
4th - Vehicle Theft, 44900 block of Lone Butte Road
6th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 14300 block of Somerset Drive
7th - Assist other Department, 15600 block of K Street
11th – Trespass: Refuse to Leave Property, 3400 block of Oak Creek Road and Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 2800 block of Del Mar Avenue.
12th - Vehicle Theft, 16200 block of Sierra Hwy
13th - Forgery: False Checks/Certificates/Records/Etc. 1400 block of Hwy. 58 and Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 14300 block of Somerset Drive.
14th - Possess Marijuana for Sale and Vehicle Theft, 700 block of Oak Creek Road
15th - Fight/Challenge Fight in Public Place, 3300 block of Arthur Avenue
17th - Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 16100 block of H Street, Assist other Department, 15900 block of Myer Road, Violate Court Domestic Violence Order, 15300 block of Myer Road and Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol, 15900 block of Sierra Hwy.
18th - Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, 15900 block of L Street and Burglary: 1st Degree, 16900 block of Hwy. 58
20th - Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, 16100 block of Sierra Hwy
21st – Unregistered Vehicle, M Street and Missing Person, 2300 block of Hwy. 58.
27th – Tamper w/Vehicle, 2700 block of Encina Avenue and Battery on Person, 16100 block of Sierra Hwy
