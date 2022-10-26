It’s been a long time coming but Dr. Paul Kim’s dream of a progressive urgent care facility for California City is close to becoming a reality.
For several months Dr. Kim’s construction team has been working with city officials on necessary permits. “I’m a patient but persistent man,” Dr. Kim said. Now they that they have received permit approval the hammers and nails are pounding away.
Dr. Kim said he is shooting for a December opening of the medical facility. He plans on holding a community open house when the opening nears.
Plans call for a downstairs and upstairs for patients with the second floor being expanded at later date.
In addition to the urgent care center down stairs Dr. Kim plans on having a lab center as sell as a pharmacy. “It’s all about serving the community,” he said.
The second floor of the facility will be designed to house specialty groups to expand local health care such as women’s wellness.
“Our total effort will be all about California City and what I can do to support the city,” Dr. Kim said.
