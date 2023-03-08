ROSAMOND – The South Kern Unified School District held a Closed Session meeting on the evening of Feb. 27th inside the board room concerning the expulsion hearing for students #45-22-23, #47-22-23 and 48-22-23 as well as Conference with Labor Negotiator concerning Employee Organizations CSEA/RTA, Discussion of Student Matter concerning Education Code Sections 35146 and 48918(c) and Public Employment: Certain Personnel Matters concerning discipline/dismissal/employment/release/assignment/reassignment/complaint. At this time, it’s unclear what action the board took on these matters however, we’ll report them as soon as we can.
The board then held their bi-monthly meeting on the evening of March 1st inside their board room; the meeting got underway just after 7pm; after the meeting was called to order, the Pledge of Allegiance and roll call, the meeting went as follows.
Under Action determined in Closed Session - The board approved and discussed the following: A. Expulsion Hearing for Student #46-22-23 not to expel the student and allow the student to return to school with conditions, B. Public Employment: Certain Personnel Matters as far as discipline/dismissal/employment/release/assignment/re-assignment/complaints; superintendent recommended that a notice of non-reelection (employee #983365 and 3254) be given to one or more probationary, probationary provisionally, certificated employees or emergency credentialed certificated employees Resolution #22-23-15, C. Conference w/Labor Negotiator; Superintendent Barbara Gaines and Robert Irving Employees Organization: CSEA and RTA, D. Discussion of Student Matters and E. Public Employment: Certain Personnel Matters; discipline/dismissal/employment/release/assignment/reassignment/complaint.
The regular meeting was officially called to order then the meeting continued as follows.
Under Reports and Communication – RMAC Presentation was done by Secretary Kelly Carden; Read Across America week is this week with lots of nice dress-up days. Tomorrow, the elementary school will be having this and organizing this and other activities, we're in the third quarter and it’s getting close to being over. I think so, all teachers are working so hard for each student.
Student Board Member Report by – Alexy Finch; The drama club, they have their variety show on Friday, March 10th at 7, for the Senior Trips you have the Universal Studios Trip for $109 and then Disneyland for 70-100 until March 3rd and prices rates to $130 and all these can be purchased with Desiree. An attendee asked if adults could buy tickets.
CBO Report by – Mr. Irving; I just want to say thank you to all the staff that came in on Friday or, you know, at least tried to brave it. We now have our Community School grant coordinator, so looking forward to that, coming up on our next board meeting will be second in terms of the meetings with the county about what to look for and how to plan accordingly and everything else just as we get into another internal reporting, I want to say thank you to Desiree Castro, transportation supervisor for work on the transportation plan and also dealing with the wild weather; I know it was hard to figure out.
Assistant Superintendent of Instruction by – Leslie Lacey; I have been working diligently to put some things in places; about 13 days ago, I put together the order for summer school curriculum for the elementary and Tropical Middle School and I have communicated with the Rosamond High School Science department, we talked about their pilots that they've been doing. They've determined that they would like to bring to you guys to adopt McGraw-Hill from their science curriculum that was the curriculum that they've piloted since last year. So, that will probably come to the board hopefully next week finalizing. We're also working with Doctor Becky Wetzel; we've worked on the elementary standards for reading. We made plans for next week's grading committee meeting; we're going to meet again quickly before that meeting next week to finalize things.
Human Resources - by member Hargus; We’re working hard to fill all our open positions. As John mentioned we do have some overages in different areas and unfortunately, some of our specific positions have been really hard to fill this year, but we are looking and we’re beginning to fill positions for next year. We have held some classifying interviews this week. So, our next job here is that we're going to attend a combined job fair with Kern County Superintendent of schools and the Tulare County Office of Education in Bakersfield on March 25th. So that'll be at the Arena, we’ve also been in my office talking about having a job fair here as in Rosamond at Rosamond Elementary. having not only certificated staff but also classified staff and we have that scheduled for April 15th. Summer or spring summer school last Friday; due to the inclement weather day, we did have to cancel. We believe we will be submitting our application for funding this time for West Park or GK preschool for 11 new classrooms at WestPark. Last night our girls' Division 6 took second place in the Central Section, and I want to thank Mr. Naderman and his coaching staff for his great job of coaching and leading them and working on their skills for them to achieve this and we're very, very proud. Please relay that to your entire team. I think we need to invite the team, maybe it's the next board meeting so that the board members can see everybody.
Superintendent Gaines – Recognition to Leslie Lacey; We have an Appreciation Award that we will present to you tomorrow and it reads, “Presented to Leslie Lacey Assistant Superintendent, in recognition of your dedicated service, hard work and leadership the Southern Kern Unified School District thanks you for 27 years of service”. You will be missed, and we wish you the very best.
Under Board Member Communication – Board member; I want to thank everybody for coming here and for those that are watching, thank you for tuning in; I want to thank the staff for everything that they’re putting with as far as the weather this week, it's just been tough. There was a meeting last week at REI on attendance and inviting parents. It was wonderful; we had over 60 families coming, which was way better than we ever could imagine. Our wonderful PTA provided snacks and we also were able to kind of entice families to come up with a couple of raffles that we did for our students. We had toy raffles, and our PD also donated some spirit wear for families who came. Board member; It's middle school and we need to teach these kids that. Using your hand or using violence is not the way you can communicate but it's also to the parents to echo this to their children and to, you know, teach them that violence is not the answer. Fighting is not fun. You don't need to harm somebody. Whatever we need to do to kind of stop it, it's not just here. It's happening at all the schools and the district, every private district in the valley; it's not an isolated situation. It's a generational thing and it's something that we need to resolve or alleviate or just help however we can.
Under Comments from the Public – the public was able to get in front of the board and make comments, complaints or suggestions during this period of the meeting and was allowed 3-minutes.
Resident - I am an RHS alumni; I was the first student board member serving with Dr. Scheer, my husband is also. We are currently raising five children and have one child who is now an RHS alumni, our daughters are at RHS currently and our youngest son is at West Park and our son Lang is currently at TMS. My mom was on staff for nearly 30 years at USC, not including the time she volunteered before she became an employee. We have in-laws and siblings currently serving on staff and administration. We support and want to see the teachers and school succeed because our children are here, and we live in this community. I'm reaching out to you on behalf of our son. In the past eight months he's witnessed things and found support in the California Cadet Corps and his teacher. It was the hardest on him when he started at Tropico Middle School, he found his place in the Cadet Corp and that’s where he gets his support from. Thank you for your time.
Under Consent Items A-J; a motion and second were heard as far as A-ratify Payroll Feb. EOM for $2,327,587.73, approve Purchase Orders 230782-230819, approve the 95th Calif. State FFA Leadership Conference in Ontario March 16-19th, approve Soliant Health LLC SLP Sandy Dorsey 35hrs/week not to exceed $55,000, approve All Tech Fire & Security Inc MB #922078 WES Fire Alarm Replacement Quote for $53,048.37, approve Award Bid to Data for E-Rate Bid Evaluation RFP #2023-01 for #30,134.99, approve RHECC Senior Trip to Disneyland Resort in Anaheim May 5&6, approve donation of $5,000 to the RHECC Robotics Club from – Robin J. Silva, approve addition of RHECC Assistant Principal and approve new job description Interventionist – Teacher on Special Assignment; motion carried.
Under General - A second reading and review of updates to Board Policy Bylaws on 9223 and Board Policy Bylaws 9250 by Superintendent Gaines; I just wanted to direct the board's attention to page 89 in your board packet because this is some of the revisions that the board collaboratively provided to us. So, I just want you to know and to please look over those pages because the next time you will have these back for the third time, they will be as an action item. If there is anything that you want to change, please bring it to my attention within the next week; there’s also a second reading and review of the December 2022 for policy. Yes, these board policies will return on March 15th as an action item.
Southern Kern Unified School District transportation plan (informational) - by Mr. Irving; Background information; This year is the part of the state budget we were able to get up to 60% of our expenses for transportation reimbursed by the students as part of the conditions for this, districts need to come up with the transportation plan. We've already been offering transportation, so I think the idea of the plan is more for larger urban districts that don't offer home-school transportation or where students are more reliant on public access. Mr. Irving continued by explaining that the plan also includes children of homeless parents then he called for any questions or comments which there were none.
Under Recess Business Meeting for Open Public Meeting - a question and answer session took place during this time where attendees were able to ask the board questions pertaining to their students' schools, transportation, classes, after school activities and other things they had concerns over. The board listened to each person and gave answers as best they could then the regular meeting resumed.
Under Business and Operations – A. Southern Unified School District Voiceover IP Phone System Installation Part 2, RFP #2023-03 (informational) presented by Wexler; As we talked about, the district is expanding our voice over IP phone system, and this is the second RFP for Rosamond High School which we will install over the summer. The first RFT was for the cabling part, which means that somebody would come and run all the cables. This is for the equipment, so you've got the server, the switches, the phones themselves, the horns and the bows. So yeah, that's what this is for and it's going to be funded through Wexler, B. current Resolution #22-23-14 California Schools Health Air, Plumbing and Efficiency Program Governing Body presented by – Mr. Irving; the Calif. Energy Commission’s CalSHAPE program provides grants to local educational agencies that includes school districts, charter schools and regional occupational programs to fund the assessment, maintenance and repair of ventilation systems, installation of carbon dioxide monitors and replacement of noncompliant plumbing fixtures and appliances. A motion and second were heard and after discussion; motion carried.
Under Personnel Items presented by – Hargus; a motion and second were heard to approve Classified/Confidential Employment/Resignations, Classified Stipend/Extra Duty Employment/Resignations, Classified Substitutes Employment/Resignations, Certificated Stipend/Extra Duty Employment/Resignations, Certificated/Administrative Employment/Resignations and Volunteers for the 2022-2023 School Year; motion carried with corrections.
After all the business was taken care of, a motion and second were heard to adjourn the meeting just before 8pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.