Forty-five people donated blood in Tehachapi on Tuesday November 16, 2021, bringing the total to more than 900 donors over the past 20 months.
Once again, the Houchin Community Blood Bank team partnered with the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Parks District and the City of Tehachapi for the 26th time in the past two years. The Houchin team were busy throughout the entire 5-hour lifesaving event. There has been a critical shortage of blood products in Kern County and todays drive helps provide a little more to help someone in need.
“I got a chance to say thank you to several donors today at the drive, these are our neighbors who took time off work, came in on their day off to help others. Talking with the community at these types of events always sends me away feeling positive about living and working in Tehachapi. I just want to say a big thank you to everyone who came out,” said Key Budge event coordinator for the City of Tehachapi
Blood donations save lives, people need blood following severe accidents, surgery, cancer, and severe anemia. One unit of blood can help save up to three lives.
The next Tehachapi Blood drive will be Wednesday January 12, 2022, 11 AM – 4 PM at West Park in Tehachapi.
