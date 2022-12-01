The Kern County Human Trafficking Task Force is excited to host its first Race Against Trafficking 5K Run/Walk event on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at The Park at Riverwalk at 7:00 am.. Proceeds from the event will go to the Kern County Family Justice Center Foundation and assist victims of human trafficking. Registration for the race is $35.00, and participants can register for the race by signing up on the race website at https://runsignup.com/Race/CA/Bakersfield/RaceAgainstTrafficking. Participants who wish to race must register by Sunday, January 8, 2023, to receive a race t-shirt. Medals will be awarded to the top three participants in each age group category for both males and females.
The Kern County Human Trafficking Task Force is also in need of volunteers, sponsors, and fundraisers for the Race Against Trafficking. Anybody interested in becoming a volunteer, sponsor, or fundraiser can visit the race website for more information. Signups for sponsorships will end on January 1, 2023.
Information on The Kern County Family Justice Center Foundation
The Kern County Family Justice Center Foundation (KCFJCF) has partnered with the Kern County Family Justice Center (KCFJC) to raise, hold, manage, and distribute donations and other funds from individuals and organizations to foster and support the KCFJC in its work to provide services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, and human trafficking.
Donations support client services such as transportation, onsite childcare, emergency needs such as groceries or diapers, locksmith services for victims, and other auxiliary services to help adult victims and children. We are also seeking donations to support the Family Justice Center’s mission to assist victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, and human trafficking.
Information on Human Trafficking
California has the notorious distinction of being one of the nation’s top destinations for human trafficking. California consistently ranks number one in the nation in the number of human trafficking cases reported to the National Human Trafficking Hotline. The California Attorney General has described human trafficking as “pervasive” within the State of California. In recent years, cities across the state have seen an alarming spike in the number of human trafficking cases.
Human trafficking is the fastest-growing criminal enterprise in the world. Traffickers have learned that trafficking a person is much more profitable than trafficking other items of property, such as guns and drugs since human beings are reusable commodities. The highly profitable and reusable nature of trafficking victims has resulted in a rapidly growing criminal industry on our city streets and online. Traffickers can make upwards of $2,500 a day forcibly selling victims in the sex trade.
In California, sex trafficking victims are forced to have sex with hundreds of strangers a year. Trafficking victims are not allowed to eat, sleep, rest, or receive other basic life necessities until they meet the daily demands of their traffickers. Every aspect of their life is controlled by the trafficker, and victims are forced to live in an isolated world where terror and abuse reign. Traffickers thrive in a culture that reduces human beings to mere property to be sold and exploited at the trafficker’s will.
The trafficking of children is particularly rampant in California, with traffickers forcing kids as young as 11-12 years old to have sex with upwards of fifteen people a day or more. The average age at which a child is forced into the sex trade is between 11-14 years old. Traffickers will often threaten to kill the children they enslave if they do not meet their daily sex quota demands. Traffickers will also threaten to hurt or kill the enslaved child’s family if the child does not submit to the trafficker’s demands. Besides verbal threats, traffickers will often burn their victims, beat them, and force them to have sex with them. Traffickers will also often brand their victims by forcing their victims to get the trafficker’s name tattooed on their faces or body.
Labor trafficking is no less insidious, as victims of labor trafficking are forced to work long hours in unsanitary and inhuman working conditions for little or no pay. Labor traffickers will often tell their victims they will not be believed if they try to report the crime, and the authorities will deport
them. Like sex traffickers, labor traffickers keep total control over their victims by using a combination of physical force and psychological manipulation.
Both state and federal law enforcement agencies, including the California Attorney General, define human trafficking as “modern-day slavery”. This label is well-deserved as traffickers control every aspect of a victim’s life. Traffickers are exploiters of the worst kind, often targeting the most vulnerable and abused of society for their own financial and sexual exploitation. Women, children, and minorities are particularly vulnerable to exploitation, as well as members of the LGBTQIA+ community.
