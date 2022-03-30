Isabella Lake extends window of opportunity for annual fishing derby

There is exciting news for anglers who flock to the Kern River Valley each year to participate in the world’s largest amateur trout derby.
For a second year in a row, the 31st Annual Isabella Lake Fishing Derby will expand its official window of opportunity to catch over 500 tagged fish in a chance to win over $35,000 in prizes.
The 2022 derby will kick off April 9 and continue through July 4. Historically, the fishing derby lasted three days, however, due to the pandemic, the time allotted to catch tagged fish was extended in 2021, giving anglers a greater chance at catching cash prizes.
Tagged fish range in dollar amounts from $20 to one granddaddy fish worth $5,000.
Due to the extended derby days, the big money fish was caught be a Bakersfield angler.
“It was just a lot of fun and we had a big turnout… By spreading it out, the crowds still came but everyone still had plenty of shoreline, and they weren’t stacked on top of each other,” said Fred Clark, chairman of the derby.
According to Clark, the upcoming event will feature the return of the derby headquarters this year.
Said Clark, “This is something we have not been able to have for two years.”
At the derby headquarters, the public will be invited to participate in the blind boogie where anglers can turn in trout of any size caught during the day before 4 p.m., with 10 drawings to commence at 4:30 p.m. Prizes totaling $1,000 per day will be awarded varying from $25 to $100 a piece.
Each year, the fishing derby kicks off the weekend prior to Easter weekend when approximately 10,000 trout weighing one to two pounds each are delivered to Isabella Lake.
Said Clark, “We have a rearing program where we start raising fish during the last week of November. We raise them through the month of March when we will release them into the lake so all the anglers can have fun and catch some fish.”
In addition, 600 trout are brought in a couple of days before the derby begins with 500 of them tagged, and will be dispersed throughout the lake so everyone will have an equal chance to catch them.
Isabella Lake was created by a dam on the Kern River and was built by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers starting in 1948.
Said Clark, “We want the family out fishing. We don’t just want dad out fishing. I want everyone in the family out fishing and enjoying this lake and this valley where we live.”
In 2021, Clark said the derby saw more youth signed up than in years previously.
The fishing derby began in 1989 by the local Visitors Council to help bring tourists into the Kern River The event went from a one time economy builder, to the annual event. Today, it has grown into a very successful and fun event for individuals, families and serious anglers alike.
Entry fee is $40 for adults, and $15 for youth age 15 and younger. Entry fees are good throughout the duration of the derby equating to almost three months full of fishing.
Said Clark, “You can come fill your wallet if you want to.”
For more information, contact the Kern River Valley Chamber of Commerce at (760) 379-5236, or visit kernrivervalley.com.
Once applications go live, Clark suggested individuals sign up online.
