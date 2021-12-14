http://www.desertnews.com/weather/?weather_zip=93505
RIGHT NOW
- Humidity: 94%
- Feels Like: 41°
- Heat Index: 48°
- Wind: 17 mph
- Wind Chill: 41°
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 06:52:18 AM
- Sunset: 04:40:48 PM
- Dew Point: 46°
- Visibility: 7 mi
Today
Rain and wind. High near 50F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Tomorrow
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 48F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
