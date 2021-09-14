Porterville, Calif. – From August 23 through September 3, Bank of the Sierra donated a total of 1,400 backpacks to 14 schools and youth organizations in the communities it serves. The donated backpacks were filled with notepads, pencils, calculators, and other school supplies to help the students learn and prepare for school. The Bank hopes the donation of backpacks and supplies will help students from low- and moderate-income families as they start a new school year.
More than 50 percent of the students at the schools that received backpacks are on a free or reduced-price meal plan. The following schools and organizations each received 100 backpacks with school supplies:
• Fresno County: Boys & Girls Clubs of Fresno County and Sunnyside High School
• Kern County: Foothill High School and South High School
• Kings County: Avenal High School and Corcoran High School
• San Luis Obispo County: Nipomo High School and Shandon High School
• Santa Barbara County: Santa Barbara Junior High School and Lompoc High School
• Tulare County: Farmersville High School and Lindsay High School
• Ventura County: Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme and Fillmore Senior High School
The Bank recognized that at the beginning of this new school year, many local students may need financial guidance, especially if their parents or guardians have been economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. To further assist students from low- and moderate-income households, the Bank also provided students with financial literacy tips and invited them to an online financial literacy workshop on September 22.
Bank of the Sierra hopes students put the backpacks to good use and they have one less financial concern to worry about at the start of a new school year. The Bank will continue to look for opportunities to help people in its communities.
About Bank of the Sierra Bank of the Sierra is in its 44th year of operations and is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South San Joaquin Valley. Bank of the Sierra is a community-centric regional bank, which offers a full range of retail and commercial banking services with full-service branches located within the counties of Tulare, Kern, Kings, Fresno, Ventura, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara. The bank also maintains a loan production office and an online branch and provides specialized lending services through an agricultural credit center and an SBA center. Bank of the Sierra is recognized as one of the strongest and top-performing community banks in the country with a 5-star rating from Bauer Financial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.