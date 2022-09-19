CALIFORNIA CITY — On September 11, 2022, four local California City churches hosted a special Patriot Day service in Central Park. There were over 300 in attendance including local first responders and military. Also in attendance was the California City VFW Post 9375 Motorcycle Riders Club.
The service featured the Presentation of Colors by the California City Correctional Facility’s Honor Guard; music from local churches and remarks from Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin and Fire Chief Jeremy Kosick.
First Baptist Church of California City provided a free lunch for all who attended.
Pastor Billy Nettles, area director for Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission, encouraged attenders in his message to not forget the American spirit that was displayed the day after 9/11. He inspired listeners to not let our differences divide us but let them bring out the good in ourselves and others.
This year’s Patriot Day in the Park was hosted by Desert Song Foursquare Church, First Baptist
of California City, New Life Assembly of God, and Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church. These churches would like to invite you to attend the church of your choice and discover the life-changing love of Jesus Christ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.