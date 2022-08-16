Gold and Silver aren’t the only minerals found in the high desert area; there’s also many others such as soda ash, potash and a few others. While researching the high desert, I've come across many interesting things; former settlements, historical places and notable people; another thing that I discovered while researching the high desert is the vast array of minerals that are found within the high desert. So, what are these minerals and what are they used for? I found the answer to this question; the following information is according to Wikipedia, the Handbook of Chemistry and Physics, Colemanite Mineral Data, Simon and Schuler's Guide to Rocks and Minerals, Death Valley Historic Resource Study: A History of Mining and the Handbook of Mineralogy.
BORAX - is a salt; a hydrated borate sodium. it's a crystalline solid that dissolves in water to make a basic solution and it's commonly available in powder or granular form. Borax has many industrial and household uses such as a pesticide, metal soldering flux, a component of glass enamel and pottery glazes and as a preservative against wood fungus. Borax was first discovered in dry lake beds in Tibet; native tincal from Tibet, Persia and other parts of Asia and was traded via the Silk Road to the Arabian Peninsula in the 8th century AD. The mineral first came into common use in a late 19th century when Francis Marion Smith (more in a later story) and his Pacific Coast Borax Company began to market and popularize a large variety of applications under the 20-mule team Borax trademark which was named for the method by which Borax was originally hauled out of the California and Nevada desert.
Borax occurs naturally in evaporite deposits produced by the repeated evaporation of seasonal lakes. The most commercially important deposits are found in Turkey, Boron, California and Searles Lake, California and has also been found in many other locations in the southwestern United States, Atacama Desert in Chile and the newly discovered deposits in Bolivia as well as Tibet and Romania. Borax can also be produced synthetically from other boron compounds and naturally occurring borax in the United States and many other countries is refined by a process known as “recrystallization”. The English word borax is Latinized:the Middle-English form was boras which is from the Old French bourras and may have been from the Medieval Latin baurach along with the Spanish borrax and Italian borrace in the 9th century.
The most common uses for Borax are: ant control, a PH buffer, a water softening agent, small scale gold mining, flubber and a food additive and when mixed with ammonium chloride, can be used as a flux when welding iron and steel; it's also used in various household laundry and cleaning products including 20 mule team Borax laundry booster, Boraxo powdered hand soap and some tooth-bleaching formulas.
The Indonesian Directorate of Consumer Protection warns of the risk of liver cancer with high consumption of Borax over a period of 5 to 10 years; Borax was also added to the substance of very high concern candidate list on December 16, 2010. Over exposure to Borax dust can cause respiratory irritation; while no skin irritation is known to exist due to external Borax exposure, ingestion may cause gastrointestinal distress including nausea, persistent vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhea; effects on the vascular system and human brain include headaches and lethargy but are less frequent and in severe cases a “beefy” red rash affecting the palms, soles, buttocks, and scrotum have occurred. A Draft Risk Assessment released by Health Canada in July 2016 found that over exposure to boric acid had the potential to cause developmental and reproductive health effects; Health Canada advised that exposure from other sources should be reduced as much as possible especially for children and pregnant women. According to Health Canada the concern is not with anyone product but rather multiple exposures from a variety of sources and with this in mind, the department also announced that registration for certain pesticides that contain boric acid that are commonly used in homes will have the registrations cancelled or phased out of the marketplace and new more protective labeled directions are being introduced for other boric acid pesticides that continue to be registered in Canada.
