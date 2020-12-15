The following is a list of Mojave area arrests for the month of November according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
27-year old Grant Mazak was arrested on Nov. 1st on Suspicion of Violation Parole: Felony, Vandalism: $5,000 or More, Drive While License Suspended for Drunk Driving, Safety Belts and Assault w/Deadly Weapon Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury.
30-year old Ronnie Rodriguez was arrested on Nov. 3rd on Suspicion of Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance and Violation Parole: Felony; he was arrested again on Nov. 8th on Suspicion of Violation Parole: Felony and Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer.
28-year old Nathan Alford was arrested by Mojave CHP on Nov. 1st on Suspicion of Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle, Take Vehicle w/out Owner’s Consent, Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer and Evading Peace Officer; he was arrested again on Nov. 2nd on Suspicion of Receiving/Concealing Stolen Property, Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle, Vandalism: less than $400 and Take Vehicle w/out Owner’s Consent.
19-year old Terrence Pratt was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on Nov. 6th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs.
30-year old Davvon Tikolee Lawson was arrested by Mojave CHP on Nov. 4th on Suspicion of Drive While License Suspended for Drunk Driving, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
28-year old Beatriz M. Guerrero was arrested by Mojave CHP on Nov. 5th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
27-year old Jarvis Williams was arrested in Nov. 12th on Suspicion of Threats of Violence, False Imprisonment by Violence, Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse, Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process and Damage Telephone/Power Line.
25-year old Johnny Dehart was arrested in Los Angeles County (Altadena CHP) on Nov. 15th on Suspicion of Possession of Narcotic Controlled Substance, Take Vehicle w/out Owner’s Consent and Drive While License Suspended for Reckless Driving.
51-year old Todd L. Smith was arrested by Mojave CHP on Nov. 13th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
23-year old Quanza Berry was arrested on Nov. 18th on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse.
25-year old Gabriel Diaz was arrested on Nov. 20th on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/ Former Spouse.
29-year old Oscar A. Ochoa was arrested on Nov. 26th on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse.
37-year old Tenika Morris was arrested on Nov. 28th on Suspicion of Arson: Property.
45-year old Greggory Sleeth was arrested on Nov. 28th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse, Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle and Violation of Probation.
24-year old Kayla Raybuck was arrested on Nov. 28th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer and Accessory after the Fact.
33-year old Mario M. Preston was arrested on Nov. 29th on Suspicion of Intoxicated in Public; he was arrested again on Nov. 30th on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
43-year old Edward Foley was arrested by Mojave CHP on Nov. 29th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
