KERN COUNTY, Calif. – Kern County Public Works hosts monthly Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Collection Events throughout the County. Residents can drive up and drop off their hazardous waste free of charge at any of these one-day collection events. HHW Collection Events are for residential hazardous waste only. Commercial or business waste is not accepted. Check out these one-day collection events in September:
1. Friday, September 1, 2023 – Tehachapi Recycling & Sanitary Landfill: 12001 Tehachapi Blvd.,
from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
2. Saturday, September 2, 2023 – Tehachapi Recycling & Sanitary Landfill: 12001 Tehachapi Blvd.,
from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
3. Saturday, September 9, 2023 – McFarland-Delano Transfer Station: 11249 Stradley Avenue,
from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
4. Saturday, September 16, 2023 – Lebec Transfer Station: 300 Landfill Road,
from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
5. Saturday, September 30, 2023 – Taft Recycling & Sanitary Landfill: 13351 Elk Hills Road,
from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Additionally, residential HHW can always be dropped off at these permanent Kern County Special Waste Facilities (SWF):
· Metro-Bakersfield SWF: 4951 Standard Street: open every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
· Mojave SWF: 17035 Finnin Street, Building #2: open the first Saturday of every other month (Jan, March, May, July, September 2, Nov), from 9 a.m. to noon
· Ridgecrest SWF: 3301 W. Bowman Road: open the second and fourth Saturday of each month, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
When traveling with HHW to any event or facility, it’s important to practice safe transportation procedures. Please follow these safety guidelines:
· Transport no more than 15 gallons or 125 pounds of waste per trip, and no more than 5 gallons per single container.
· Make sure containers are not leaking and are properly labeled.
· Do not mix materials.
· Keep materials separated and away from passengers.
What is Household Hazardous Waste? Residential hazardous wastes are products, purchased for use in or around the home, that when improperly discarded, may threaten human health or the environment. These products include: household cleaners, deodorizers, personal hygiene products, pesticides, batteries (home & auto), fluorescent bulbs, herbicides, insecticides, pet care products, paint products, photographic chemicals, swimming pool chemicals, and automotive products & fluids. Even though a product can be easily purchased at the local store, it can still be harmful to you, your family, and the environment.
For more information on household hazardous waste, collection events, and guidelines, visit us at www.kernpublicworks.com/hazardous-waste and follow us on Facebook @KernCountyPublicWorks.
