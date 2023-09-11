CALIF. CITY – The Calif. City Parks and Recreation commissioners met on the evening of Sept. 6th inside the council chambers at city hall; the meeting got underway at around 6pm.
After Chairperson Lucy called the meeting to order, the Pledge, roll call and adoption of the agenda, the meeting got underway.
Under Take Oath of Office – the oath was administered by the city clerk to newly installed commissioner Shane Noel; he then took his seat in front with the rest of the commissioners present.
After the commissioner took the oath of office; roll was done again (with Broussard and Walker absent) then the meeting continued. The designation of Chair and Vice Chair was rescheduled to Sept. 25th due to the absences. Commissioner Lucy said a few words then stepped down as Chair and Vice Chair Royten took over the meeting.
Chairperson Lucy - this is my last meeting but that doesn’t mean you’ve seen the last of me. I’m really encouraged with Shane and his coming on board; I’m just so excited for the next generation. It’s been a pleasure and I as well as the commissioners just have to keep moving forward; thank you for this opportunity to serve the community.
MDN – Miss Lucy – The Mojave Desert News would like to thank you for your services to the commission and to the community; it’s been a real pleasure having you at the meetings and answering the questions that we had; we also want to wish you good luck in your future endeavors and thank you again.
Under Consent Calendar - no consent calendar items were given, and no commissioners comments or questions were given at this time.
Under Public Business from the Floor – announcements were made on upcoming events such as the Patriot Day ceremony, Animal Shelter Open House, Mojave Job Fest and Armed Forces Day in Rosamond.
Under Continued Business – discussion and updates were heard on the following items: CB1; Reed Boat arrived, CB2; Balsitis Playground Equipment and CB3; RFPs are in progress for the Skate Park and Splash Pad.
Under Staff Announcements – Staff reported that summer is winding down, summer camp is over, and the pool was officially closed for the summer on Aug. 31st, fall programming will include Adult Aerobics, Senior Walking Club, and Zumba. The staff is also hoping to recruit volunteers who would like to help with a drama club, leadership club, Tai Chi and field hockey.
Under Central Park Operations – Staff reported that they’re currently working on contracting teachers to offer more classes and programming to the park schedule; if anyone has any talent and wants to share it with others, feel free to reach out to us. The staff also reported that they’re currently working on agreements with multiple nonprofits so that together, we can best meet the needs of our community and be fully supportive of one another; staff is also solidifying a plan for the removal of the weeds as soon as nesting season is over.
Under Special Projects – discussion was heard on the skate park, splash pad, lake renovation, walking path, and playgrounds at Desert Breeze and Sundowner.
Under Past Events – no reports were given at this time.
Under Upcoming Events – comments were heard on the ongoing farmers market which is every Saturday from 9am-1pm, Patriot Day event at Central Park on Sept. 10th, National Night Out which is scheduled for Oct. 10th, a Trunk or Treat which is scheduled for Oct. 30th and the Holiday Village which is scheduled for Dec. 1st and 2nd.
Under Commission Agenda - no commissioner comments were heard at this time.
After all the business was completed, the commissioner adjourned the meeting at approximately 6:38pm.
