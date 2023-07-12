BORON, CA— The rural desert community of Boron, California, has a new advanced life support ambulance serving the community thanks to a unique relationship between the Muroc Healthcare District and Hall Ambulance.
The ambulance was placed into service this morning following a brief presentation in which President Karen Caillier presented the keys for the shiny new emergency vehicle to Operations Manager Darrell Stapley. Also in attendance were fellow board members Vieta Searcy, Shelley Keller-Gage, Darryl Caillier, residents Stuart and Charlene Sims, and Hall EMT Natasha Van Horne, who is assigned to the Boron station.
Under the agreement, Muroc Healthcare District funds the ambulance’s cost; in return, Hall Ambulance provides around-the-clock paramedic service to the area’s roughly 2,253 residents. The relationship serves as a model solution for rural EMS, where the closest hospital emergency room is over 40 miles away.
The new ambulance is a Type II – LE Ford Transit High Roof. Taking advantage of the Transit body shape, the ambulance is designed to allow for a more efficient and ergonomically designed work environment for the paramedic and EMT, including significantly increased headroom and an independent A/C unit to keep the patient suite cool under the hot desert sun. The ambulance exterior features the Company’s signature branding in reflective graphics for higher visibility overlaid on the Omaha Orange base coat. “Serving Muroc Healthcare District” is emblazoned on the side of the emergency vehicle as a show of community pride.
Unit 542 is the eighth ambulance to be placed into service under this relationship dating back to 1994, replacing Unit 481, which was put into service in 2018 and served the community well, having logged over 296,000 miles of service.
Founded in 1971 by Harvey L. Hall, Hall Ambulance Service, Inc. is the 9-1-1 paramedic provider for 94% of Kern County, California’s population.
