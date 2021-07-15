CALIFORNIA CITY – Council members expressed concerns about the budget for Cal City’s police and fire departments during ongoing talks of the 2021-2022 fiscal budget.
Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin confirmed she spoke to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department about outsourcing them as the city’s law enforcement during the special City Council meeting June 8.
“Mrs. Linn and I went and talked to Sheriff Youngblood a couple months ago about the feasibility of outsourcing our police department to Kern, and they gave us a very rough estimate. I don’t know if it was 10 or 12 officers and one sergeant for $2.4 million.”
She said when compared to the estimated $4.6 million budgeted for the police department this year, outsourcing seems like a longer-lasting option.
“Police and Fire split an excess $7 million, and the general fund is only $5 million. We need a police and fire department that’s sustainable,” O’Laughlin said.
City Manager Anna Linn noted that estimate did not include cars or dispatch services, and said the Sheriff was “very clear” it would cost a lot more.
Council member Kelly Kulikoff agreed the costs would be much more than $2.4 million. He said he did not agree with the mayor speaking with the sheriff without informing the council and called the move disrespectful to the police and fire chiefs.
“I have an issue with the city manager and mayor going on an outing to the sheriff without addressing the issues we have in-house.” Kulikoff said. “I just feel like it’s a micromanaging position to take, and I don’t think it should have been carried out that way without addressing the council for direction. Going county? I believe that’s a bad idea. You say $2.5 million but it’s going to cost exponentially more.”
California City Police Chief Jon Walker said there are more obstacles than cost. He said the mayor did not consult with him before speaking with the county office, prompting him to do his own research.
“For one, the sheriff is in the same situation we’re in. He’s understaffed as well, and he needs enough people to police an entire county. Two, the sheriff doesn’t want anything to do with cannabis. It’s still illegal federally, and he’s a county sheriff so he has to abide by those laws. Our city counts on cannabis as revenue. If it comes down to police or cannabis, what are you going to do?” Walker said.
He does not believe there would be public support for county officers in the area, stressing that city officers’ relationships with the public goes a long way.
“We’re in Cal City 24/7. Because this is a small city, we know most of the players, the repeat offenders. They [county officers] won’t have that expertise at all,” Walker said. “The level of safety will drop in this city drastically I guarantee it. The sheriff will say the same thing, he doesn’t have the people to police our city.”
