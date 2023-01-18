Wacky weather in the form of wind, rain, snow and in some places major flooding hit California and the East Kern County area during the second week of the New Year; 2023 came in looking more like a wet spring than winter as an atmospheric river of storms pounded the West Coast. According to the National Weather Service; California has seen close to 10 inches of rain since Christmas and more is expected through Jan. 20th.
In Northern California, trees were blown over, rivers ran over their banks and several streets were submerged in rain water while up in the higher elevations, mountain passes saw up to 10 feet of new snow which shut down major highways such as Highway 40 and Interstate 80 through Donner Pass; flooding occurred on parts of Interstate 5 and outlying areas saw road closures due to mud slides. It was reported that at least 17 people have died due to the extreme weather and the number is expected to increase, berms were breached as the water rose and flooded communities. During a news conference on Jan. 10th, Governor Newsom said, "We've had more deaths due to this series of storms than we had during the wildfires of last summer".
In the Central California area; tornado watches were issued for Fresno County down to Lake Isabella, street flooding also occurred in these areas as well. Residents in foothill communities were on evacuation alerts due to possible mudslides and several water rescues were done by emergency personnel.
In the Southern California area, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara,Ventura, Riverside, Orange and San Bernardino Counties all saw up to 5 inches of rain; snow fell in the San Bernardino Mountains and the communities of Wrightwood, Big Bear and Crestline and mudslides closed a section of Highways 126, 101, Pacific Coast Highway and other major routes and were re-opened the following day; portions of Interstates 5, 710 and the 10 as well as other major freeways were partly under water leaving travelers stranded. Fire personnel and law enforcement have been busy trying to keep up with all the water rescues due to travelers attempting to drive through flooded streets; trees were also uprooted due to high winds. The burn-areas from last summer will see some mudslides due to the heavy rainfall; voluntary and mandatory evacuation orders have been issued in these areas. A sink-hole swallowed two vehicles in Fillmore and its occupants had to be rescued. Residents living in the foothill and coastal areas were provided sandbags to protect their property from mud and rocks coming down hillsides.
In the East Kern County area; low-lying communities saw up to 3/4 of an inch of rain on Jan. 10th when a downpour occurred over the area according to the National Weather Service; travel along Highways 58, 14 and 395 was made dangerous due to the rain-soaked roads; High School soccer games scheduled for Jan. 10th were either re-scheduled or canceled all together and some basketball games were as well due to teams not being able to travel; several sides-streets in low-lying communities saw street flooding due to heavy rain. The California Highway Patrol has been extremely busy with the wet roads and are cautioning drivers to be aware of the slick pavement, drive safely and give yourself plenty of room in case of sudden braking.
The storms are suppose to continue off and on through the end of January with some clearing at times. Stay tuned to your local weather/news and watch for weather alerts in your area.
