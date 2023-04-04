BORON - The Amargo Theater inside the grounds of the Twenty Mule Team Museum got a much needed face lift with the replacement of the outdoor stage. The repair work took place on March 28th when several retired US Borax workers got together and built a new stage area for the museum.
According to Jerry Gallegos who was one of the volunteers working on replacing the stage, "I would like to thank all the retirees: Martin, Rod, Victor, Mitch, Lerry, Dave and Carl for helping to rebuild the Amargo Theater; I also want to give a big "Thank You" to Rio-Tinto and the US Borax Visitors Center foundation who gave the 20 Mule Team Museum $1,000 for us to rebuild the stage last year. We fundraised another $1,500 to get the rest; again, Thank you".
Mr. Gallegos and a few volunteers saw that the stage area of the Amargo Theater was in dire need of replacement; the wood stage rotted out, lighting need repaired, etc. So, when the visitors center grant foundation applications became available last year, Mr. Gallegos didn't hesitate to put an application in for the repairs.
Mr. Gallegos and the rest of the team is looking for anyone in and around the Boron area to come out and help them repaint the sign over the entrance to the stage; anyone who can help, should contact Mr. Gallegos at the Twenty Mule Team Museum at 1-760-762-5810.
