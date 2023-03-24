As we continue our Women in History series for the month of March, we came across another not so well-known history-making woman; her name is Kimberly Anyadike. The following is according to Wikipedia, “Compton 15-year old became Youngest African American Female to Pilot Plane Cross-Country" by – Taki S. Raton, “UCLA Senior has a New Flight Plan” by – Rebecca Kendall, “Nigeria: Kimberly Anyadike – First African American Teen to Fly across the United States” by – Bukola Ogunsina and “Kelly Anyadike Pilots her way into the Guinness Book of World Records” by – Jessica Airey.
Kimberly Anyadike is an American pilot from Compton, California who in 2009, became the youngest African American pilot to complete a transcontinental flight across the United States from Los Angeles to Newport News, Virginia; she was accompanied by an adult safety pilot and by retired WWII Air Force pilot Major Levi H. Thornhill who flew with the Tuskegee Airmen.
Kimberly was born in Compton, Calif in 1994 and grew up with an older brother and sister; her parents are originally from Nigeria and their surname “Anyadike” means “eye of the warrior” in the Igbo language.
Kimberly took dance lessons at Lula Washington Dance Academy and worked as a junior lifeguard at Venice Beach for five years; she also volunteered as a youth leader at her local church. Kimberly showed strong interest in medical science and anatomy subjects at a very young age; her mother taught her to identify and name all 206 bones in the human body. She later attended science classes at Charles Drew University Saturday Science Academy (a Los Angeles based STEM subjects' program).
Kimberly took her first flying lesson at the age of 12, attending an after-school aviation program offered by Tomorrow's Aeronautical Museum for Disadvantaged Youth where her sister Kelly also took aviation lessons. She was also inspired to take lessons after reading about Jonathan Strickland, who was an early participant of the program and became the youngest person to fly a fixed wing aircraft and a helicopter solo in a single day. She paid for her flight lessons with museum dollars earned by washing airplanes and working odd jobs around Compton Airport. She maintained a strong academic record throughout the period as part of the program's requirements and in spite of having a fear of heights, Kimberly said that being in the cockpit of an airplane is “an amazing experience”. Kimberly’s sister Kelly became the youngest African American female pilot to fly four different fixed-wing aircrafts in a single day on her 16th birthday in 2008.
Kimberly got the idea of flying across the country as she gradually built up to 100 hours of flight time. Kimberly wanted to inspire other youth as well as honor the Tuskegee Airmen who were an African American Combat Unit that served during World War II. On June 29, 2009, 15-year-old Kimberly Anyadike took to the sky and flew a single engine Cessna 172 from Compton, CA to Newark, News, Virginia and back in 13 days; becoming the youngest female African American pilot to fly transcontinental across the United States. Retired US Air Force pilot Major Levi H. Thornhill (who flew with the Tuskegee Airmen) and safety pilot Ronnell Norman accompanied Kimberly during the flight. In Tuskegee, Alabama, Mayor Omar Neal proclaimed July 2nd to be “Kimberly Anyadike Day” while Major Thornhill acted as her representative to make necessary introductions with regional chapters of the Tuskegee Airmen and in Washington, DC, Congresswoman Laura Richardson came to congratulate her on her transcontinental flight.
Kimberly is considered the youngest black American woman, and possibly the youngest person of any race or gender to have successfully piloted a plane coast to coast across the United States, although the record has never been officially tracked before her journey. When she arrived home on July 11, 2009, Kimberly received an award from the County of Los Angeles and was personally invited by Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger to visit the California State Capitol; Kimberly received the Tuskegee Airmen's Inaugural Young Aviators Award in Tuskegee, Alabama, in May of 2015 in recognition of her achievements as a pilot and in 2017, she was interviewed about her transcontinental flight for a special Disney Channel segment for Black History Month entitled “True Heroes are Timeless”.
Kimberly went to college at UCLA majoring in physiological science with minors in African American studies and Spanish; during her senior year, she was also working as a registered Emergency Medical Technician and was volunteering for her local chapter of the Flying Samaritans to bring medical care to Tijuana, Mexico. She graduated from UCLA in June 2016 with an undergraduate degree and when asked about future aspirations, Kimberly said, “I plan to enroll in Medical School and become a Cardiovascular Surgeon”.
