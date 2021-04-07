PALMDALE — A 9-year-old boy from California City was killed in a traffic collision in Palmdale late Monday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP reported that at around 10:49 p.m. on Highway 14, north of Avenue O, a Los Angeles resident was driving his Kia Spectra in a northbound lane with four passengers. The driver made an unsafe turn, sending the vehicle into the center median.
The driver, identified as Gary Foster, 56, of Los Angeles, lost control of the vehicle and veered across the northbound lanes and right shoulder and onto the dirt embankment. According to the CHP report, the Kia tumbled before coming to rest on the right shoulder north of Avenue O.
Foster suffered minor injuries and a 28-year-old female passenger was moderately injured. However, a 9-year-old boy from California City was ejected from the vehicle and died from his injuries at the scene. Two other children, a 1-year-old boy and an infant, suffered only minor injuries.
All three injured parties were transported to Antelope Valley Hospital for treatment.
CHP said the incident remains under investigation, but have ruled out drugs or alcohol as a factor. The name of the boy killed in the collision was not released.
Anyone with information should contact CHP Officer Averbeck at information regarding the at 661-948-8541.
