Kern County, CA. - May 8, 2023 - With animal shelters exceeding capacity throughout California, there’s never been a better time to adopt a Best Friend from an animal shelter. Adoption is the number one way to save a shelter pet, and that’s why Kern County Animal Services (KCAS), the City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center (CBACC) and the Best Friends Animal Society are joining forces for Best Friend Fest, a one-day adoption event, to find homes for 250 dogs and cats.
On Saturday, May 13th from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., all adoption fees for available animals will be waived at KCAS and CBACC locations. Best Friends staff will be on hand at CBACC, and KCAS’ Bakersfield facility to help people find their new best friend.
“We’re seeing more animals enter our shelters than we’ve seen in eight years,
Nick Cullen, Director of KCAS says. “We love our shelter pets, and we know our people do too. With the support and action from our community we’re setting a lofty goal of finding homes for 250 shelter pets during the event.”
Shelters are struggling with higher intakes, while adoptions and fosters are not keeping pace. This has led to a population imbalance, with more animals in shelters, causing increased strain on shelter staff and the current shelter crisis. With most California shelters at or over capacity, pets are more at risk of losing their lives due to lack of space.
“We have an ambitious goal to save 5000 dogs in 2023, “ says Matthew Buck, Shelter Director of CBACC. “Help us reach our goal and be a part of the life-saving efforts by joining us and adopting your new shelter pet. If you can’t make the life-long commitment to adopt, foster opportunities will also be available. We look forward to seeing you there!”
“We are thrilled to be partnering with Kern County Animal Services and The City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center to get as many adoptable pets into loving homes as possible during the first (of hopefully many) Best Friend Fests,” said Dr. Kristin Barney, Senior Director of the Pacific region at Best Friends Animal Society.
WHEN : Saturday, May 13th 2023 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
WHERE: Kern County Animal Services 3951 Fruitvale Ave, Bakersfield CA, 93308
Kern County Animal Shelter 14891 Highway 178, Lake Isabella CA, 93240
City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center 201 S. Mt. Vernon Ave. Bakersfield, CA 93307
###
About Kern County Animal Services
Kern County Animal Services is one of the largest organizations in the Central Valley that rescues, houses and cares for lost and abandoned animals annually, enforces animal-related laws and acts to prevent cruelty to animals. For more information visit Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
About City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center
The City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center houses and care for the lost and abandoned animals within the City of Bakersfield. We work with many local and national rescue organizations and local potential adopters to save as many lives as possible. To find out how you can help scan this code:
About Best Friends Animal Society
Best Friends Animal Society is a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters by 2025. Founded in 1984, Best Friends is a pioneer in the no-kill movement and has helped reduce the number of animals killed in shelters from an estimated 17 million per year to around 355,000. Best Friends runs lifesaving programs across the country, as well as the nation’s largest no-kill animal sanctuary. Working collaboratively with a network of more than 4,200 animal welfare and shelter partners, and community members nationwide, Best Friends is working to Save Them All®. For more information, visit bestfriends.org.
