The following is the crime data report for the Mojave area for the month of July/Aug according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100%.
JULY:
23rd – Missing Person, 15900 block of Rexroth Drive, Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, 2300 block of Hwy 58 and Violate Court Domestic Violence Order, 15300 block of Myer Road.
24th- Battery on Person, 2800 block of Oak Creek Road and Assault w/Firearm on Person Mojave.
25th – Exhibit Deadly Weapon other than Firearm, 16600 block of Sierra Hwy,
26th - Burglary; 2nd Degree, 15800 block of K Street, Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 16500 block of Koch Street, Burglary: 2nd Degree, 16400 block of K Street and Violate Court Domestic Violence Order, 15300 block of Myer Road.
27th – Possession/Concealing a Dirk or Dagger, Cerro Gordo Street and Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, 2300 block of Hwy 58.
28th – Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 15300 block of Myer Road.
30th - Vehicle Theft, 15300 block of Myer Road and Vehicle Theft: Trailer, 15300 block of Myer Road.
31st – Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 16900 block of Hwy 58.
AUG.:
1ST - Theft by Use of Access Card Information, 1500 block of Barstow Road
2nd – Theft by Use of Access Card Information, 2100 block of Panamint Street and Violate Court Domestic Violence Order, 15300 block of Myer Road.
3rd - Violate Court Domestic Violence Order, 15300 block of Myer Road and Burglary: 2nd Degree, 15700 block of I Street.
4th – Stalking, 15300 block of Myer Road, Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 2800 block of Corona Avenue, Burglary from Vehicle, Hwy 58 and Violate Court Domestic Violence Order, 15400 block of Myer Road.
5th – Violate Court Domestic Violence Order, 15300 block of Myer Road.
6th – Violate Court Domestic Violence Order, 15300 block of Myer Road.
13th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 2200 block of Hwy 58 and Vehicle Theft, 15500 block of M Street.
15th – Unregistered Vehicle, 2000 block of Panamint Street.
16th – Theft by Use of Access Card Information, 1500 block of Barstow Road and Battery on Person, 2800 block of Corona Avenue.
18th – SUSP CIRC/SAAIU, 2700 block of Corona Ave. and Vehicle Theft, 15500 block of Sierra Hwy.
18th – Cause Harm/Death of Elder/Dependent Adult, 15600 block of L Street and Burglary from Vehicle 16900 block of Hwy. 58.
19th – Burglary from Vehicle, 16900 block of Hwy. 58
21st – Vehicle Theft, 15500 block of L Street.
