CALIFORNIA CITY — One person was rescued from a house fire Thursday night, Dec. 10, according to California City Fire Department.
Cal City firefighters responded to calls of a house on fire in the 8000 block of Tamarack Boulevard, near Neuralia Road. Upon arrival, the firefighters found the building fully involved.
California City police officers and bystanders reported that a single person was still inside the building.
Upon entering the structure, firefighters conducted a search and pulled the person from the building.
Liberty Ambulance transported the person, reported in critical condition, to a local hospital for treatment.
Firefighters continued fire suppression efforts and declared a knock down of the fire within 20 minutes.
California City Fire Department Arson Unit is on scene to investigate potential cause and origin of the fire.
Kern County Fire Engines 14 and 17 also responded to provide assistance and cover.
