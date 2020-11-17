BORON – Thanksgiving is right around the corner and with the COVID-19 pandemic still lingering, many folks around Boron are wondering if the community will have their annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner; well, we can answer that question for you.
The Boron Assembly of God Church will be hosting a Thanksgiving dinner on Saturday, Nov. 21st from noon to 3pm and Boron Alive will be hosting a Community Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, Nov. 26th from noon to 3 pm at the Boron Jr. Sr. High School multipurpose room; both events are take out only due to the pandemic.
The Mojave Desert News would like to express Thanksgiving greetings to everyone and we hope all of you have a safe Thanksgiving.
