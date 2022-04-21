****** UPDATE*********
Parents and Guardians,
This is an update regarding our earlier message sent out for California City High School. At this point law enforcement and the fire department have given the all clear for the campus. Safe operations will now return to normal. We thank you for your patience.
*************************************************************
Parents and Guardians,
This is an urgent message regarding California City High School. Out of an abundance of caution CCHS is currently in a shelter in place lockdown, as an unidentified, potentially dangerous illicit substance was brought to campus by two students. The parents of the students who brought the substance and are experiencing the impact have been notified. No other students are currently reporting any impact at this time. Law enforcement and the Fire Department are currently working to ensure that there is no threat to student safety or health. As soon as this situation has been resolved we will get an update to you right away. Thank you for your patience.
