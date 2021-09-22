RANDSBURG – The weather couldn’t have been any better for the 19th Annual Randsburg Old West Days celebration; this year marks the 125th anniversary of the founding of Randsburg and what better way to celebrate the event than with lots of festivities attended by hundreds of people. The celebration was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic state “stay at home” orders.
The two-day event started on Sept. 18th with an “all you can eat” pancake and sausage breakfast which was held from 8-11 am inside the old Opera House on Main Street then, beginning around 10 am, a parade of bikes, classic cars, equestrians and other town folks marched down Main Street while visitors got their eyes full. The China Lake Naval Weapon Center U.S. Naval Sea Cadets then did their duty and helped with the cooking of hamburgers and hot dogs just outside the General Store. The Joint was really hoppin’ with some good ole fashion fun and the General Store was serving up soda from the famous 100-year-old (working) soda fountain like never before; live music played in different areas and hay bales were used for seating.
Vendor from around the area and as far away as Las Vegas, Nevada came to the event to show their wares and make new friends; Randsburg even had a “visitor from another world” appear as a cowboy along Main Street; vendors included the California Highway Patrol booth, Desert Valley Bank ATM truck, Burroughs High School Music Boosters Club, Simply Jeri Magnetic Jewelry, Mary Kay Consultant Tina Buck, Indian Wells Woodworking, Kern County Fire Station and many, many more. There was also pony rides and a petting zoo for the kids and Chuckwagon Bill gave a demonstration on authentic chuckwagon cooking.
Boron resident Rosemary Coronado and her son Jordan were first-timers at the event and both were amazed at the celebration. “This is my first time here” Rosemary told us; after seeing this, I’m quite sure she and her family may be returning next year; another Boron resident Elizabeth “Beth” Streuber ran into an alien (a first for Randsburg) dressed as a cowboy. The Rand Museum had their booth just outside the door and some folks took in the sites of the museum.
The “Randsburg Lawmen” took over Main Street several times throughout the event when a couple of the ladies carrying “money sacks” were “robbed” at gunpoint by desperate bank robbers; the lawmen stepped in and well, you know who came out on top. It was the “good guys versus bad guys” type of a gunfight right on Main Street with the lawmen doing their duty and upholding the law; restoring peace to the little community once again. A costume contest was held with locals dressing in their 1880’s attire.
At the north end of Main Street, a classic car show was held with many classics such as a 1957 Ford Thunderbird, a 1956 Blue Rolls Royce and a 1956 Ford Thunderbird as well as many other classics and on the south end of the street, Harley Davidson motorcycles as far as the eye can see.
This year’s celebration wouldn’t have been possible without all the behind-the-scenes people who helped make it happen and for that, we’re grateful to be a part of it.
