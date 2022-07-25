The family of Margaret L. “Peggy” Brackett would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their thoughts, cards, messages, visits and prayers throughout our tragedy and for attending the memorial service; you all made it a lot easier on us and we appreciate you all.
A special thank you goes out to the following for all their help during our time of loss: Paul and Connie Kostopolous for the floral arrangement, the Emmanuel Church for use of the church for the memorial service, Patti Orr for organizing the memorial service, Kern County Fire Station 17 of Boron, Hall Ambulance of Boron, Barstow Hospital and Knolls West Post-Acute for taking such great care of our mom, the Mojave Desert News for printing such a nice obituary and photograph, Laurie Brackett-Lyles for our moms eulogy, Patti Orr for reading such a nice poem and for writing the obituary, a special someone who made the memory photo CDs, Joshua Memorial Park in Lancaster for taking care of our mom and everyone who called, texted, sent messages and cards, stop by etc. ; we express our deepest gratitude; our mom, grandma, aunt, coworker, sibling and friend will surely be missed and never forgotten. “Your Wings were Ready but our Hearts were not".
Sincerely,
Patti Orr – daughter, Bridget O'Connor – daughter, Laura Brackett - Lyles and family – daughter, Stephanie Siracki and family – granddaughter, Roxanna Green – granddaughter, Earl Green – grandson, Sandi and Tim Lacik - niece and nephew, Michelle Payne and family - great niece, Bob and Mary Dugan and family – brother, Tim and Kris Dugan and family - brother and Steve Franks and family - nephew.
