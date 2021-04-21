The following is a list of Tehachapi area arrests for the month of March according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
28-year old Michael Isbell was arrested by Mojave CHP on March 6th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
41-year old Kristi L. Henry was arrested by Mojave CHP on March 11th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
20-year old Sarah Tucker was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on March 17th on Suspicion of Shoplifting.
20-year old Brock N. Moore was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on March 17th on Suspicion of Shoplifting.
32-year old Mitchell Burkhart was arrested in El Dorado County (El Dorado County Sheriff) on March 16th on Suspicion of Revocation of Probation, Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer and Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process.
46-year old Anthony W. Price was arrested by Mojave CHP on March 20th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
37-year old Meghan R. Stewart was arrested by Mojave CHP on March 25th on Suspicion of Speeding: Greater than 55 MPH and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
32-year old David Gutierrez was arrested by Mojave CHP on March 27th on Suspicion of Drive w/out License and DUI: Drugs w/Injury; he was arrested again on March 28th on Suspicion of Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process.
