The following is a list of Mojave area arrests for the month of Aug. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
32-year old Martina Barraza was arrested on Aug. 1st on Suspicion of Robbery and Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
46-year old Katherine Richley was arrested in Aug. 5th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance, False Report of Emergency, Use of 911 Emergency Line w/Intent to Harass and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
26-year old Linda E. Ruiz was arrested in Orange County (Orange County Sheriff) on Aug. 8th on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
46-year old Martin Valdivia was arrested on Aug. 8th on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse and Disobeying Domestic Relations Court Order.
41-year old Arthur Chadwick was arrested on Aug. 10th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance for Sale, Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle, Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent, Drive While License Suspended, Fail to Provide Evidence of Financial Responsibility, Possession of Marijuana for Sale, Possession of Ammunition and Violation of Probation.
22-year old Harris Deon was arrested on Aug. 10th on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse, Petty Theft, Vandalism: $5,000 or More, Trespass by Driving on Private Property and Unauthorized Entry of a Dwelling House.
38-year old Erik Gibson was arrested on Aug. 11th on Suspicion of Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury.
40-year old Gary Wilson was arrested on Aug. 11th on Suspicion of Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process, Vandalism: less than $400 and Trespass by Driving on Private Property.
30-year old Emily Graffeo was arrested on Aug. 11th on Suspicion of Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury, Vandalism: Damage Property and Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
27-year old Alexander Swindell was arrested on Aug. 12th on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse.
35-year old Abigail Cotler was arrested on Aug. 18th on Suspicion of Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury.
Mojave CHP arrested 24-year old Joseph Hernandez on Aug. 18th on Suspicion of Drive while Under the Combined Influence of Drugs and Alcohol.
51-year old Dawn Montgomery was arrested by Mojave CHP on Aug. 22nd on Suspicion of Vehicular Manslaughter w/out Gross Negligence.
30-year old Davit Mnatsakanyan was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on Aug. 25th on Suspicion of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
32-year old Martina Barraza was arrested on Aug. 27th on Suspicion of Intoxicated in Public.
55-year old Kathleen Martinez was arrested on Aug. 26th on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse, DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08, Inflict Injury on Elderly Adult, Intoxicated in Public and Obstruct/Resist Executive Officer.
