May 30, Congressman Kevin McCarthy congratulated the teams at NASA and SpaceX on the launch of the Crew Dragon spacecraft from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This marks the first time American astronauts launched into orbit from American soil in nearly 10 years. This is also the first time that NASA Astronauts are being transported into orbit from a commercial space company, SpaceX, and ferried to the International Space Station.
- California’s 23rd Congressional District is home to the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Rocket Lab, Edwards Air Force Base, Mojave Air and Space Port, NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center, and Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake. These organizations have played a pivotal role in laying the foundation for many of America’s most important space innovations. To learn more about Kern County’s contributions to America’s space endeavors, you can read Rep. McCarthy’s releases here and here.
- McCarthy has been a proud proponent of commercial spaceflight. In 2015, he led the charge to make it easier for innovators to test and develop the next generation of spacecraft that will take us to Mars and beyond through the SPACE Act, which was signed into law.
- Rep. McCarthy has also has been a staunch advocate for federal funding opportunities like NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, which allows taxpayers to benefit from the incredible innovations made by commercial space companies such as today’s launch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.