The California Department of Public Health announced March 23 that Kern County has moved from the Purple Tier to the less restrictive Red Tier (Tier 2) of the State’s COVID-19 “Blueprint for a Safer Business.”
The move will allow more businesses to open up beginning Wednesday, March 24. The state’s blueprint allows counties moving from the Purple to Red Tier to reopen indoor operations at additional businesses and allows certain activities to resume with modifications.
Every county is assigned to one of four tiers based on the adjusted case rate, testing positivity rate, and health equity metric. Below is a summary of Kern County’s current metrics and a comparison of Kern’s metrics last week:
The State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy requires a County to remain in a tier for at least three weeks and meet the metrics of the less restrictive tier for at least two weeks before moving down a tier. If our metrics continue to improve, Kern County could move to the orange tier as early as April 7.
Some highlights of expanded operations and activities in the Red Tier include:
• Restaurants: open indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer
• Gyms: open indoors at 10% capacity
• Movie theaters: open indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer
• Museums, zoos and aquariums can open indoors
• Hotels and lodging can open fitness centers at 10% capacity
