National Night Out is celebrated across the country as an opportunity for community members to get to know their local law enforcement. The Parks and Recreation Department partnered with the California City Police Officers Association to bring National Night Out to Cal City Oct 5. Visitors were able to grab refreshments and learn more about services available to them.
Law enforcement from the city, county and surrounding areas stopped by and set up tents, offering goodies, games and conversation with residents. Part of the national event includes demonstrations by public safety and as a special treat The California City Fire Department worked with fire fighters from Edwards to break down a car.
Parks Coordinator Theresa Oaks said this was a great opportunity to come together as a community and build better relationships between law enforcement and residents.
