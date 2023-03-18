The following is the crime data report for the Rosamond area for the month of Feb. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100%.
1st – Vehicle Theft, 3000 block of Erica Avenue and Vehicle Theft, 1800 block of Keith Lane.
2nd – Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 2900 block of Rosamond Blvd, and Indecent Exposure, 400 block of 20th Street.
3rd – Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 3400 block of Huron Drive and Disorderly Conduct: Intox Drug w/Alcohol, 6100 block of El Dorado Avenue.
4th –Vehicle Theft, 2600 block of Dixie Street and Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, 1200 block of Rosamond Blvd.
5th – Prohibited Person Owning/Etc Ammunition/Etc, 2900 block of C Street.
6th – Battery on Person, 2600 block of Dixie Street
8th – Missing Person, 1200 block of Rosamond Blvd.
11th – False Imprisonment, 4600 block of Stetson Avenue and Willful Cruelty to Child, 4600 block of Stetson Avenue.
14th - Vehicle Theft, 2000 block of Phlox Avenue
15th - Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, 2500 block of Rosamond Blvd, Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 3100 block of Mojave Tropico Road and Willful Cruelty to Child, 2000 block of Markey Way.
17th Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury, 3100 block of Mojave Tropico Road.
18th - Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 1100 block of Heatherfield Avenue and Exhibit Deadly Weapon other than Firearm, 3300 block of Poplar Street.
19th – Forge/Alter Vehicle Registration/Etc, 2400 block of Sierra Hwy, Battery on Person, 2700 block of Knox Avenue.
20th - Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 2700 block of Elberta Street, Vehicle Theft, 2600 block of Dixie Street and Danger to Self: Protective Custody, Desert Street.
21st - Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, 2900 block of Rosamond Blvd, Burglary: 2nd Degree, 3600 block of Santa Ynez Court, Assist other Department, 3000 block of Sedona Street and Trespassing, 2000 block of Orange Street.
22nd – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 3300 block of 15th Street
